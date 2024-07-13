About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How the Brain Adapts to Enhance Hearing and Learning

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 13 2024 9:44 AM

How the Brain Adapts to Enhance Hearing and Learning
Have you ever noticed how you can suddenly hear your refrigerator humming in the background when you focus on it? Or how the sound of your name immediately catches your attention even in a noisy crowd (1 Trusted Source
New study reveals how brain changes when you learn a sound

Go to source)?
The human brain is remarkably skilled at adjusting what we hear based on our surroundings or current priorities, but how exactly the brain detects, filters, and reacts to sounds remains a mystery.

Brain Scan May Predict Language Learning Among Deaf Kids
Brain Scan May Predict Language Learning Among Deaf Kids
Study predicts information about how much language improvement can be expected given the child's brain development immediately before surgery.
Now, biologists at the University of Maryland are closer to unraveling this mystery. Using an animal model, the researchers discovered that the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), a brain region typically associated with decision-making rather than hearing, plays a key role in helping the auditory cortex (a primary hearing center of the brain) adapt to changing contexts or situations. The team's findings were published in the journal Current Biology on July 11, 2024.

The Role of the Orbitofrontal Cortex in Context-Dependent Hearing

“Our hearing doesn’t just depend on the sounds around us. It also relies heavily on what we’re doing and what’s important to us at that moment,” explained UMD Biology Assistant Professor Melissa Caras, the paper’s senior author. “Understanding the neural mechanisms responsible for these adjustments can also lead to a better understanding of and potential treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders like autism, dyslexia or schizophrenia—conditions where sensory regulation goes awry.”

To closely examine the brain circuitry involved in the hearing process, the researchers turned to gerbils, small mammals whose basic hearing system is similar to that of humans. The animals were exposed to sound patterns in two different contexts. In one context, the animals listened to sounds passively without needing to do anything. In the other, the animals had to perform a specific action in response to the sounds they heard. By recording and manipulating the brain activity of the animals, the team discovered that the OFC helped the animals switch between passive and active listening.

Beatboxers and Guitarists Brain Respond Differently to Hearing Music
Beatboxers and Guitarists Brain Respond Differently to Hearing Music
New study shows how beatboxers and guitarists brain react differently to music compared to non-musicians.
“In short, the OFC sends signals to the auditory cortex when it’s time to pay closer attention to sounds,” Caras said. “It’s not certain whether the signals are sent directly or indirectly via an intermediary brain region, but we do know that activity in the OFC is essential to how the gerbils behaved in our experiments.”

Implications for Human Health

When the OFC was silenced, the animals’ auditory cortex did not switch between passive and active listening, impairing their ability to pay attention to and react to a behaviorally relevant sound.

Advertisement
Speech and Language in a Hearing Impaired Child
Speech and Language in a Hearing Impaired Child
Language acquisition occurs mostly by hearing and listening. But when there is a problem in the auditory pathway, deliberate measures are needed for the process that otherwise occurs so naturally.
“In terms of a more human-oriented analogy, it would be as if I told you to suddenly pay attention to your refrigerator humming in the background,” Caras explained. “If your OFC was silenced and unable to send a signal to your auditory cortex, you might have difficulty doing so because the ability to rapidly alter your sound perception would be impaired.”

While this study was conducted in animals, Caras says the findings may have notable implications for human health and well-being. The ability to quickly shift attention to important sounds is essential for many day-to-day activities including communicating with others and navigating busy or dangerous environments.

Advertisement
Brain Damage Causes Grammatical Errors in Sentence Formation
Brain Damage Causes Grammatical Errors in Sentence Formation
Agrammatic aphasia is the phenomenon in individuals who have difficulty producing grammatically correct sentences due to brain damage.
“We’re just beginning to understand how the brain fine tunes hearing sensitivity in response to sudden shifts in behavioral contexts. We plan to explore exactly how the OFC communicates with the auditory cortex and see whether it’s possible to strengthen the connection and improve hearing ability,” Caras said. “This work is paving the way for researchers and health care professionals to develop better strategies for improving hearing in both healthy individuals and those with sensory impairments.”

Reference:
  1. New study reveals how brain changes when you learn a sound - (https://www.bme.jhu.edu/news-events/news/new-study-reveals-how-brain-changes-when-you-learn-a-sound/)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement