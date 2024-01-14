How Stress Triggers Metabolic Syndrome?

Stress, through its tendency to increase inflammation in the body, is associated with causing metabolic syndrome. This relationship implies that simple, affordable methods of stress-management techniques can enhance biological health outcomes, reveals a new study published in Brain, Behavior, & Immunity – Health.
Unveiling the Trilogy Link: Stress - Inflammation - Metabolic SyndromeLifestyle and genetics, and a range of other factors within and outside our control, are known to contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that add up to increased risk for serious health problems. “We were specifically examining people in midlife – a time that is critical to determine those who will experience accelerated aging. Stress is an important contributor to several negative health outcomes as we age,” said senior author Jasmeet Hayes, associate professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.
"There are many variables that influence metabolic syndrome, some we can't modify, but others that we can. Everybody experiences stress," Hayes said. "And stress management is one modifiable factor that's cost-effective as well as something people can do in their daily lives without having to get medical professionals involved."
Using data from a sample of 648 participants (average age 52) in a national survey titled Midlife in the United States, first author Savana Jurgens built a statistical model to gauge how inflammation may fit into the relationship between stress and metabolic syndrome. Information from respondents’ reported perceived stress, blood biomarkers for inflammation, and physical exam results indicating risk factors for metabolic syndrome were used for the analysis.
“There’s not much research that has looked at all three variables at one time,” said Jurgens, a psychology graduate student in Hayes’ lab. “There’s a lot of work that suggests stress is associated with inflammation, inflammation is associated with metabolic syndrome, and stress is associated with metabolic syndrome. But putting all those pieces together is rare.”
Inflammation composite scores were calculated using biomarkers that included the better-known IL-6 and C-reactive protein as well as E-selectin and ICAM-1, which help recruit white blood cells during inflammation, and fibrinogen, a protein essential to blood clot formation.
The results made sense – stress is just one of many factors that can launch health markers into a state of disarray. Other factors include a range of behaviors including inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and poor sleep, as well as low socioeconomic status, advanced age, and being female.
