How Statins Overcome Chemo Resistance in Rogue Breast Cancer

Repurposing a cholesterol drug to beat aggressive breast cancer spread by cutting survival proteins.

Pitavastatin is a novel Mcl-1 inhibitor that overcomes paclitaxel resistance in triple-negative breast cancer



Pitavastatin, a member of 'Statins' drug class, shows promise in treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and stopping the cancer spread (metastasis). Pitavastatin, when combined with chemotherapy drug Paclitaxel, the enhanced power of this duo makes the therapy successful, shrinking the tumors without causing unusual toxicity or weight loss.

The revelation was made by researchers from the Korea University College of Medicine. Scientists report that it is a first time, Pitavastatin has been shown to target and inhibit Mcl-1 protein in breast tumors. The paper was published in Experimental Hematology & Oncology.

Using molecular docking and biophysical assays, the team found that pitavastatin directly binds to Mcl-1, disrupting its anti-apoptotic function. This inhibition triggered a cascade of mitochondrial damage, leading to ROS generation, membrane disruption, cytochrome c release, and activation of cell-death pathways.

The drug effectively eliminated cancer stem-like cell populations, reduced ALDH1 activity, suppressed the CD44high/CD24low and CD24high/CD49high subpopulations, and sharply inhibited mammosphere formation. These effects translated into potent anti-tumor activity in vivo.

In CSC (Cancer Stem Cells)-derived allograft mouse models, pitavastatin significantly reduced tumor growth and blocked metastatic spread to the lungs. Tumor sections showed a marked reduction in the proliferation marker Ki-67 and increased apoptosis, along with suppressed angiogenesis. The drug also lowered circulating levels of MMP-2, MMP-9, and VEGF, key mediators of metastatic progression.

Paclitaxel-resistant TNBC cells, characterized by elevated Mcl-1, MDR1/P-gp, JAK2–STAT3 signaling, and enhanced stemness, remained highly sensitive to pitavastatin. The drug downregulated Mcl-1 and Bcl-2, reduced P-gp expression, suppressed STAT3 activation, and restored mitochondrial apoptosis.

In resistant mammospheres, pitavastatin eliminated CSC frequency and prevented metastatic lung colonization in vivo.

"Our findings reveal pitavastatin as a first-in-class Mcl-1 inhibitor with dual anti-tumor and anti-metastatic activity in TNBC," concluded Prof. Seo.

The study highlights a compelling opportunity for drug repurposing: a well-established cardiovascular medication demonstrating strong anti-tumor and anti-metastatic activity in a highly lethal breast cancer subtype. With its known safety profile and mechanism-based targeting of Mcl-1, pitavastatin offers a promising therapeutic avenue for patients with chemotherapy-refractory TNBC.