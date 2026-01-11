How Statins Overcome Chemo Resistance in Rogue Breast Cancer

Repurposing a cholesterol drug to beat aggressive breast cancer spread by cutting survival proteins.
Pitavastatin, a member of ‘Statins’ drug class, is both cholesterol and heart medication, found to be more effective in shattering the rogue breast cancer (triple negative breast cancer or TNBC) cells and stopping the cancer spread (metastasis). (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pitavastatin is a novel Mcl-1 inhibitor that overcomes paclitaxel resistance in triple-negative breast cancer
Go to source) Pitavastatin, when combined with chemotherapy drug Paclitaxel, the enhanced power of this duo makes the therapy successful, shrinking the tumors without causing unusual toxicity or weight loss.
The revelation was made by researchers from the Korea University College of Medicine.
Scientists report that it is a first time, Pitavastatin has been shown to target and inhibit Mcl-1 protein in breast tumors, reversing the chemotherapy resistance. The paper was published in Experimental Hematology & Oncology.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Break the unbreakable stronghold of breast cancer! The synergistic power of heart med #pitavastatin and chemo med #paclitaxel could block #breast_cancer routes, without unusual #weight_loss or toxicity. #cholesterol_drugs #womencancer #breast_cancer_awareness #oncology #triplenegativebreastcancer
Pitavastatin is Found to Shrink Tumors and Destroy Cancer Stem CellsUsing molecular docking and biophysical assays, the team found that pitavastatin binds specifically to the BH3-binding groove of Mcl-1, disrupting its stability and inducing mitochondrial dysfunction.
This inhibition triggered a cascade of mitochondrial damage, leading to ROS generation, membrane disruption, cytochrome c release, and activation of cell-death pathways.
The drug effectively eliminated cancer stem-like cell populations, reduced ALDH1 activity, suppressed the CD44high/CD24low and CD24high/CD49high subpopulations, and sharply inhibited mammosphere formation.
These effects extended to patient-derived TNBC organoids, where pitavastatin significantly reduced organoid size and viability.
Pitavastatin Blocked the Spread to Lungs Without Toxic Side EffectsIn CSC (Cancer Stem Cells)-derived allograft mouse models, pitavastatin markedly reduced tumor growth, angiogenesis, and lung metastasis without inducing organ toxicity or causing significant body weight loss.
Tumor sections showed a marked reduction in the proliferation marker Ki-67 and increased apoptosis, along with suppressed angiogenesis. The drug also lowered circulating levels of MMP-2, MMP-9, and VEGF, key mediators of metastatic progression.
Paclitaxel-resistant TNBC cells, characterized by elevated Mcl-1, MDR1/P-gp, JAK2–STAT3 signaling, and enhanced stemness, remained highly sensitive to pitavastatin. The drug downregulated Mcl-1 and Bcl-2, reduced P-gp expression, suppressed STAT3 activation, and restored mitochondrial apoptosis.
In resistant mammospheres, pitavastatin eliminated CSC frequency and prevented metastatic lung colonization in vivo. Combination treatment with paclitaxel and pitavastatin synergistically inhibited TNBC organoid growth, outperforming either drug alone.
A Cholesterol Drug Offers a Faster and Safer Pathway to Treating Aggressive Tumors“Our results support pitavastatin as a promising candidate for drug repurposing, particularly in TNBC characterized by high Mcl-1 expression and resistance to conventional chemotherapy,” concluded Prof. Seo.
The study highlights a compelling opportunity for drug repurposing: a well-established cardiovascular medication demonstrating strong anti-tumor and anti-metastatic activity in a highly lethal breast cancer subtype.
With its known safety profile and mechanism-based targeting of Mcl-1, pitavastatin emerges as a promising candidate for rapid clinical translation to improve outcomes for patients with chemotherapy-refractory TNBC.
Reference:
- Pitavastatin is a novel Mcl-1 inhibitor that overcomes paclitaxel resistance in triple-negative breast cancer - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40164-025-00716-6)
Source-Eurekalert