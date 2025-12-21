How Some People Defeat Dengue Without Getting Sick

Silent dengue infections show how the immune system can clear the virus without symptoms, offering clues for better prevention and vaccines.

First Single-Cell Immune Atlas Reveals How Dengue Is Cleared Without Symptoms

Distinct Immune Cell Signatures Separate Silent and Symptomatic Dengue

Study Offers New Blueprint for Safer, More Effective Dengue Vaccines

Distinct systemic immune responses in asymptomatic and symptomatic dengue virus infection - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.ads5932?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D10869018539947840622106038692227817060%7CMCORGID%3D242B6472541199F70A4C98A6%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1766324105)

and placing nearly half of the global population at risk. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns linked to climate change are further accelerating transmission in many regions. ( )While much attention has focused on severe and symptomatic dengue, scientists have long suspected that people who become infected yet never develop symptoms may hold critical insights into natural protection against the virus. Studying these individuals has been challenging, however, because they often go unnoticed and are difficult to identify during infection.A new study published inovercomes this barrier by providing the most detailed view yet of asymptomatic dengue at the single-cell level. Led by researchers from Mahidol University in Thailand and the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, alongside international collaborators, the team created theThe findings reveal how specific immune cells coordinate an effective antiviral response without triggering disease symptoms. By uncovering these protective immune signatures, the research offers valuable guidance for developing safer, more effective dengue vaccines and improving strategies to control a growing global health threat.The new findings were made possible by a five-year household surveillance study that followed close contacts of confirmed dengue patients, building on community-based approaches first pioneered in Thailand through the EU-funded DENFREE project more than a decade ago.“Over those five years, only eight true asymptomatic dengue infections were captured while the virus was still in the blood,” said Assoc. Prof. Ponpan Matangkasombut, an immunologist at Mahidol University. “These cases are incredibly rare and valuable, without them, we may not understand why some people clear dengue without any symptoms.”These eight cases, along with others with mild and severe symptoms, became the foundation for a high-resolution immune map built from over 134,000 individual immune cells, profiled using single-cell RNA sequencing and immune receptor sequencing.“The detailed cell-level data revealed sharp differences between immune responses in those who became sick and those who did not,” said Dr. Waradon Sungnak, an immunologist and computational biologist at Mahidol University. “Those without symptoms showed distinct patterns in key immune cell types, including CD8 T cells, natural killer cells, and antibody-producing cells such as those making IgA, which set them apart from symptomatic cases.”said Dr. Tiraput Poonpanichakul, also an immunologist and computational biologist at Mahidol University. “The features present in asymptomatic cases were largely absent in symptomatic dengue, which instead showed signs of antibody-mediated viral uptake and inflammation.”Other biological signals helped distinguish asymptomatic cases from more severe diseases. “We also observed cytokine-related signals that were more pronounced in symptomatic dengue, offering clues to why some infections escalate while others resolve,” said Dr. Natnicha Jiravejchakul, a former PhD student at Mahidol University, now a postdoctoral fellow at Osaka University in Japan.The findings collectively paint a clearer picture of the push-and-pull between protective antiviral responses and inflammatory pathways that drive symptoms.Researchers say the work also showcases the value of single-cell approaches in infectious disease.“This study shows the power of single-cell technologies to reveal immune states that would otherwise remain hidden,” said Prof. Sarah Teichmann, the former head of Cellular Genetics at Wellcome Sanger Institute and now a professor at the University of Cambridge. She is also one of the co-founders of the Human Cell Atlas initiative.The dataset, publicly available to the research community, is expected to serve as a platform for future work in dengue and beyond.“The dataset provides a valuable resource for the community and opens doors for further systems-level research in infectious and other diseases,” said Assoc. Prof. Varodom Charoensawan, a molecular and computational biologist at Mahidol University.The new findings offer a roadmap for designing vaccines that mimic naturally protective responses rather than those associated with severe disease.The authors note that future vaccines may benefit from boosting protective CD8 T cell responses while reducing inflammatory pathways linked to worse outcomes. The study represents a major step forward in understanding why dengue affects individuals so differently, and how the immune system can eliminate the virus without a hint of illness.Source-Eurekalert