How Some Older Adults Retain Youthful Immune Systems

Discover science-backed tips on how to stay youthful, boost vitality, and support healthy aging naturally.



‘What if we could learn the secrets to a younger #immunesystem? Researchers are studying individuals who seem to have a natural "fountain of youth" in their cells, and we want to learn how they do it. #ImmuneHealth #FountainOfYouth #HealthyAging ’

Discovery of Stem-Like T Cells

Immune Checkpoints and Aging

Advertisement

Sustained immune youth risks autoimmune disease in the aging host - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-025-00919-w)

The immune system serves as the body’s frontline defense against infection and disease. But as people age, this vital system often becomes less effective. In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers at Mayo Clinic have found that some older adults maintain what they call( )“We are studying why some individuals have a ‘fountain of youth’ in their immune systems. We want to learn from them,” said Cornelia Weyand, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic rheumatologist and clinician-scientist, and lead author of a perspective paper published inDr. Weyand and her team identified this cellular fountain of youth while studying more than 100 older patients at Mayo Clinic receiving treatment for giant cell arteritis, an autoimmune disease that inflames arteries including the aorta. Within the diseased tissue, researchers found stem-like T cells—specialized immune cells that behave like young stem cells, which typically regenerate and promote healing.In this case, however, these youthful immune cells were contributing to the progression of disease. The team had previously discovered autoimmune stem cells in humans, highlighting the dual nature of immune youth.“We observed that these patients have very young immune systems despite being in their 60s and 70s. But the price they pay for that is autoimmunity,” Dr. Weyand said. Autoimmunity occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.The researchers also noted that immune checkpoint inhibitors, which normally regulate immune system activity, were not functioning properly in these patients.“Contrary to what one may think, there are benefits to having an immune system that ages in tandem with the body,” said Jörg Goronzy, M.D., Ph.D., co-lead author and Mayo Clinic researcher specializing in aging. “We need to consider the price to pay for immune youthfulness. That price can be autoimmune disease.”According to the researchers, immune aging is a sophisticated adaptation that can protect the body from developing autoimmune conditions, even if it reduces the immune system’s regenerative capacity.The team is developing diagnostic tests to identify both patients and healthy individuals with high numbers of stem-like immune cells who may be at risk for autoimmune disease later in life. This work is part of Mayo Clinic’s broader Precure initiative, which aims to equip clinicians with tools to predict and intercept biological processes before they evolve into disease or progress into complex, difficult-to-treat conditions.This discovery sheds new light on the complex balance between immune system youth and disease risk, providing a promising avenue for future research into healthy aging and immune system regulation.Source-Medindia