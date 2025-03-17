How Socioeconomic Status Influences Ageing and Disease Risk

People with better socioeconomic conditions tend to age slower and have a lower risk of age-related diseases.
Social disadvantage accelerates aging
Go to source). A study conducted by the University College London (UCL) researchers found that people with better socioeconomic conditions age more slowly than those people with fewer social advantages. The study found that social inequalities have a direct impact on the biological ageing process.
How Social Status Affects AgeingThe research findings are published in Nature Medicine. The scientists found that people with more social advantages had fewer proteins in their blood that are linked to the ageing process, including those connected to inflammation and the immune system.
Lead author Professor Mika Kivimaki (UCL Faculty of Brain Sciences) said: “This study provides strong biological evidence that social conditions influence the pace of ageing. For decades, we’ve known that social advantage is linked to better health, but our findings suggest it may also slow down the ageing process itself.
“Our study highlights that healthy ageing is an achievable goal for society as a whole, as it is already a reality for people with favourable socioeconomic conditions.”
The study is based on four large longitudinal studies that have been tracking their participants for many years: the Whitehall II study in the UK (which is led by Professor Kivimaki as Director), the UK Biobank, the Finnish Public Sector Study (FPS), and the Atherosclerosis in Communities (ARIC) study in the US. Together, these studies include over 800,000 participants.
Social Conditions and Ageing ExplainedThe measures of social advantage included both early-life factors, such as education and the father’s socioeconomic position, and adulthood indicators such as neighbourhood deprivation, occupational status, or household income.
The markers of ageing were measured by diagnoses for diseases known to be linked to ageing, and by blood tests measuring proteins circulating in the blood’s plasma, in a measurement called advanced plasma proteomics. Many proteins are known to impact the ageing process while ageing also impacts the mix of proteins in the blood, so protein counts can reflect multiple age-related processes that may occur before the onset of any disease.
Disease outcomes were determined over 10 years after the measures of social advantage for two of the cohorts, and over 20 years later for the Whitehall II and ARIC cohorts, to discover if early or mid-life social factors contributed to ageing many years later.
Lower Social Status Increases Disease RiskThe researchers found that the risk of 66 age-related diseases was affected by social advantage. Averaged across the list of diseases, there was a 20% higher risk of disease for people with low socioeconomic status relative to high socioeconomic status, while after 15 years, those with low socioeconomic status had a similar number of age-related disease diagnoses as those in the high socioeconomic status group did after 20 years.
For some diseases, including type 2 diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, lung cancer and stroke, the risk was more than twice as high in the most disadvantaged group relative to the most advantaged.
The scientists found that levels of 14 plasma proteins were affected by socioeconomic advantage, including proteins known to regulate inflammatory and cellular stress responses. The researchers estimated that up to 39% of the reduced disease risk in socioeconomically advantaged people may be influenced by these proteins.
Co-author Professor Tony Wyss-Coray (Stanford University) explained: “Ageing is reflected in the makeup of proteins in our blood, which includes thousands of circulating proteins linked to biological ageing processes across multiple organ systems. These biomarkers are indicators of health that enable us to assess how social differences can dictate the pace of ageing.”
Why Social Factors Impact AgeingThe researchers found evidence that changes to social standing can have a measurable impact on biological ageing, as people who progressed from low levels of education early in life to middling or high social advantage later in life had more favourable protein concentrations relative to those whose circumstances had not improved.
The researchers say that more research is needed to elucidate how exactly social factors can impact biological ageing. Co-author Professor Dame Linda Partridge (UCL Institute of Healthy Ageing) explained: “While our study does not tell us why social advantage can slow the ageing process, other studies have suggested that it may be related to factors such as life stress, mental health, exposure to pollution or toxins, and behaviours such as smoking, drug and alcohol use, diet and exercise, as well as access to medical screenings, check-ups, vaccinations and medications.”
Another recent study led by the same researchers, published last month**, found that a blood test determining how much our organs have aged could predict the risk of age-related diseases decades in advance, which could help with preventative medicine for people showing signs of accelerated ageing.
