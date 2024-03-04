How Sleep Apnea Is Linked to Memory Issues?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Memory Problems More Likely in Sleep Apnea Patients



Approximately 39 million U.S. adults have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). 936 million adults around the world are estimated to have mild to severe OSA.

Sleep apnea symptoms are linked to a 50% increased likelihood of reporting memory or thinking problems. This highlights the importance of early screening for sleep apnea to potentially prevent these cognitive issues. These findings were reported in a preliminary study presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 76th Annual Meeting ().Sleep apnea is when people stop and restart breathing repeatedly during sleep which can lower oxygen levels in the blood. Symptoms include snorting, gasping, and breathing pauses. People with the disorder may also experience morning headaches or have trouble focusing on tasks.“Sleep apnea is a common disorder that is often underdiagnosed, yet treatments are available,” said study author Dominique Low, MD, MPH, of Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. “Our study found participants who had sleep apnea symptoms had greater odds of having memory or thinking problems.”The study involved 4,257 people. Participants completed a questionnaire asking about sleep quality, memory, and thinking problems. For sleep, participants were asked about snorting, gasping, or breathing pauses in their sleep. For memory and thinking, participants were asked questions related to difficulty remembering, periods of confusion, difficulty concentrating, or problems with decision-making.Of all participants, 1,079 reported symptoms of sleep apnea. Of those with symptoms, 357 people, orAfter adjusting for other factors that could affect memory and thinking problems, such as age, race, gender, and education, researchers found that people who reported sleep apnea symptoms were about 50% more likely also to report having memory or thinking problems compared to people who did not have sleep apnea symptoms.“These findings highlight the importance of early screening for sleep apnea,” said Low. “Effective treatments like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are readily available., improving their quality of life.”Limitations of the study include that the data was sourced from one survey and participants reported their symptoms instead of being assessed by medical professionals. Additional studies are needed following people’s sleep apnea, memory, and thinking symptoms over time.Source-Eurekalert