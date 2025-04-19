How Simple Diet Shifts Can Prevent 50% of Liver Diseases

A liver-friendly diet includes fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins to support liver health.

Modern Lifestyles Fueling Rise in Non-Alcoholic Liver Disease



‘Kids are consuming too much added #sugar, leading to early-onset #liver conditions. It's time to take action—read labels, choose healthier snacks, and protect our children's health. #worldliverday #KidsHealth #LiverHealth’

Fresh fruits and green vegetables

Whole grains and legumes

Lean proteins such as fish and pulses

Reduced intake of sugars, refined carbs, and saturated fats

Advertisements

Exploring the association between pro-inflammatory diets and chronic liver diseases: evidence from the UK Biobank - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1537855/full)

On World Liver Day medical experts across India are sounding the alarm on the country’s growing liver disease burden and urging citizens to overhaul their dietary habits. Highlighting the powerful connection betweenSpeaking on the rising tide of liver-related conditions, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), healthcare professionals emphasized that liver disorders are no longer restricted to alcohol consumption. Instead, modern lifestyles characterized by processed food, sugar-laden beverages, and physical inactivity are driving a silent epidemic—even among children.“About 50 percent of liver disease cases can be prevented simply by changing food habits and improving nutrition,” said Dr. Sanjiv Saigal, President of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI). “A recent landmark study published inanalyzed data from over 121,000 participants in the UK Biobank. It revealed that individuals consuming pro-inflammatory diets—high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats—had a 16% higher risk of developing chronic liver disease (CLD). In contrast, those following( )Doctors stress that food truly is medicine. A liver-friendly diet includes:“As doctors, we witness miracles when patients shift to cleaner diets—liver enzyme levels stabilize, energy returns, and long-term outcomes improve,” added Dr. Saigal. “Start by reading food labels and cutting out processed foods.”Adding to the concern, a separate study published inlinked high fructose intake—especially from sugary drinks and processed snacks—to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in obese children.This World Liver Day, with the theme “Food is Medicine”, experts are calling on every household to make liver-conscious choices. From cooking at home and staying hydrated to avoiding sugar-loaded drinks and fast food, these small shifts can protect one of the body’s most vital organs.With early lifestyle changes, liver damage can not only be prevented—it can also be reversed. The message is clear: Eat smart today to safeguard your liver for life.Source-Medindia