About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Screen Time Shapes Children’s Brain?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM
How Screen Time Shapes Children’s Brain?

Screen time in children has been linked to abnormalities in the brain's prefrontal cortex, temporal lobe, and occipital lobe that impair memory, cognition, and sensory abilities. Limiting screen usage, according to researchers, may cause conflict. As an alternative, they implore policymakers to assist parents by promoting digital programs that foster positive brain development.

Computer Vision Syndrome

Computer Vision Syndrome


Computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital eye strain refers to eye problems in people who sit in front of computers for long hours. Regular eye check up and proper viewing can prevent computer vision syndrome.
Advertisement


This research published in the journal Early Education and Development, is a review of 23 years of neuroimaging study on the brains of children aged under 12 covering more than 30,000 participants (1 Trusted Source
How Early Digital Experience Shapes Young Brains During 0-12 Years: A Scoping Review

Go to source).

Reshaping Children's Brain Amidst Digital Toxicity

Time spent watching television or playing computer games has measurable and long-term effects on children's brain function.

In particular, the research finds screen time leads to changes in the pre-frontal cortex of the brain, which is the base of executive functions such as working memory and the ability to plan or to respond flexibly to situations. It also finds impacts on the parietal lobe, which helps us to process touch, pressure, heat, cold, and pain; the temporal lobe, which is important for memory, hearing, and language; and the occipital lobe, which helps us to interpret visual information.
Screen Time Negatively Impacts Creativity, Concentration and Self Control in Children

Screen Time Negatively Impacts Creativity, Concentration and Self Control in Children


Have you ever noticed how young children's attention and behavior change when they spend too much time in front of screens? Read more to know.
Advertisement

"It should be recognized by both educators and caregivers that children's cognitive development may be influenced by their digital experiences," says the study's corresponding author, Chair Professor Hui Li, from the Faculty of Education and Human Development Faculty of Education and Human Development, at The Education University of Hong Kong.

"Those in policymaking positions should supply suitable guidance, involvement, and backing for children's digital use."

The research team, which as well as experts from the Education University of Hong Kong, included those from the Shanghai Normal University in China and Macquarie University in Australia, wanted to know how digital activity affected the brain's plasticity - or malleability - during critical periods of development. It is known that visual development mostly takes place before the age of eight, while the key time for language acquisition is up to 12.

They synthesized and evaluated studies on children's digital use and associated brain development published between January 2000 and April 2023, with the ages of participants ranging from six months upwards.

Screen-based media were the most commonly used by the participants, followed by games, virtual visual scenes, video viewing and editing, and internet or pad use.

The paper concludes that these early digital experiences are having a significant impact on the shape of children's brains and their functioning. This was deemed as both potentially positive and negative, but mainly more negative.

For example, negative impacts were witnessed in some studies on how screen time influences the brain function required for attention, executive control abilities, inhibitory control, cognitive processes, and functional connectivity. Other studies suggested that higher screen time is associated with lower functional connectivity in brain areas related to language and cognitive control, potentially adversely affecting cognitive development.

Some device-based research was assessed in the research pool. Tablet device users were found to have worse brain function and problem-solving tasks. Video gaming and high internet users were found, in four studies, to produce negative changes in brain areas, impacting intelligence scores and brain volume.

And general "intensive media usage" was shown to potentially impact visual processing and higher cognitive function regions.

Navigating Towards Positive Digital Experiences for Kids

There were six studies, however, demonstrating how these digital experiences can positively impact a child's brain functionality.

Such as, one found improved focusing and learning abilities in the frontal lobe of the brain. Meanwhile, another study suggested playing video games can increase cognitive demand, potentially enhancing children's executive functions and cognitive skills.

Overall Chair Professor Li's team conclude that policymakers must act on these findings to support evidence-based practice for teachers and parents.

Lead author, Dr Dandan Wu of the Education University of Hong Kong, states: "This investigation contains significant implications for practical improvement and policymaking. Foremost, it should be recognized by both educators and caregivers that children's cognitive development may be influenced by their digital experiences. As such, they should supply suitable guidance, involvement, and backing for children's digital use.

"It is imperative for policymakers to develop and execute policies grounded in empirical evidence to safeguard and enhance brain development in children as they navigate the digital era.

"This could involve offering resources and incentives for the creation and examination of digital interventions aimed at bolstering brain growth in children."

A limitation of the study, the authors comment, is the lack of research reviewed, which they state maybe because this topic is "novel and emerging, and research technologies are also evolving".

Additionally, "this scoping review", they add, "has not addressed the critical questions, such as whether it is the early digital use (for example, screen time) or the cognitive processes (i.e., learning experience) that have driven the change of brain function and structure, and whether there are different effects of digital equipment types and the mode of use."

Therefore, the authors recommend future research should explore techniques such as longitudinal research on the impact of screens on brain functions.

Reference :
  1. How Early Digital Experience Shapes Young Brains During 0-12 Years: A Scoping Review - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10409289.2023.2278117)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?

How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?


A new study expressed concerns regarding the excessive use of screen time on children's eyesight and general health.
Advertisement

Watching Too Much TV Can Affect Your Child's Sleep

Watching Too Much TV Can Affect Your Child's Sleep


Is television (TV) good or bad for kids? Watching TV can affect your child's sleep. So, make sure to reduce your child's TV viewing time to get a good night's sleep.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Child Health News

Over 10% of Pediatric Ambulance Runs for Mental Health Emergencies

Over 10% of Pediatric Ambulance Runs for Mental Health Emergencies

Kids with developmental, communication, or physical disabilities faced triple the chances of being restrained compared to those without such disabilities.
How Does Delayed Cord Clamping Impact Premature Infant Mortality?

How Does Delayed Cord Clamping Impact Premature Infant Mortality?

In premature infants, the likelihood of immediate clamping being the most effective treatment for preventing death was very low, below 1 percent.
Early-Life Stress Vs Head Injuries: Which Influences More Gene Changes in the Brain?

Early-Life Stress Vs Head Injuries: Which Influences More Gene Changes in the Brain?

Early life stress has been linked to a higher chance of mental illness, reckless behavior, and substance abuse in later life.
Underutilization of Antiviral Treatment in Pediatric Influenza Cases

Underutilization of Antiviral Treatment in Pediatric Influenza Cases

Low antiviral use in young kids, echoing recent evidence of suboptimal treatment in high-risk children, stated study.
Caffeinated Soda Intake in Teens Tied to Future Alcohol Consumption

Caffeinated Soda Intake in Teens Tied to Future Alcohol Consumption

Daily consumption of caffeinated soda by young children and adolescents may have a twofold increased risk of alcohol consumption in the future.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Screen Time Shapes Children’s Brain? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests