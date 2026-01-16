How Sarah Jessica Parker Is Changing the Conversation on Presbyopia

Sarah Jessica Parker leads a new campaign raising awareness of presbyopia and spotlighting a once-daily eye drop for near vision.

What Is Presbyopia? Understanding Age-Related Near Vision Loss

“Make It VIZZable”: Bringing Presbyopia Into Focus

Clinical Momentum Builds as VIZZ Prescriptions Rise

Award-winning actor Sarah Jessica Parker is stepping into a new role off-screen as the face of a nationwide awareness campaign for a breakthrough eye-care treatment, bringing fresh attention to a common vision problem that affects millions.Parker has teamed up with LENZ Therapeutics to launch “Make it VIZZable,” a consumer campaign spotlighting VIZZ™, a once-daily prescription eye drop designed to improve near vision for adults with presbyopia.Presbyopia ( ) is a common, age-related vision condition that typically begins in the early to mid-40s, making it difficult to see close-up objects clearly. It occurs as the eye’s natural lens gradually loses flexibility, reducing its ability to focus on near tasks such as reading, texting, or working on a computer. Unlike other vision problems, presbyopia affects nearly everyone as they age and often leads people to rely on reading glasses, contact lenses, or newer treatment options to restore clear near vision.In an exclusive interview, Parker candidly shared how age-related blurry near vision once interfered with one of her favorite hobbies — reading. She first noticed the issue about 15 years ago, when books and fine print began straining her eyes. While reading glasses offered some relief, Parker found herself frustrated by their inconvenience.“I can pick up a book anytime, anywhere,” Parker said, describing the difference since using VIZZ. The eye drops allow her to read text messages, books and other close-up content without constantly searching for glasses — a change she calls “fantastic” for her daily routine.Her personal experience with the condition, which affects an estimated 128 million Americans, made her an authentic ambassador for the campaign, according to LENZ leadership.The Make it VIZZable initiative aims to normalize conversations about presbyopia and offer a modern alternative to traditional corrective aids. The campaign features Parker navigating everyday life in New York City — from reading receipts and mobile screens to checking her calendar — showing how VIZZ eye drops can help viewers regain clear near vision without reading glasses.“Sarah Jessica’s experience with age-related blurry near vision is so universal and relatable, we knew she would be a perfect partner in this campaign,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, CEO of LENZ Therapeutics. He highlighted VIZZ as a convenient option for everyday living that can restore visual ease, confidence and independence.VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution 1.44%) is the first and only FDA-approved eye drop of its kind for the treatment of presbyopia. Designed for once-daily use, it can improve near vision within 30 minutes and last up to 10 hours, helping users manage tasks ranging from reading menus to checking their phones without relying on reading glasses.Clinical feedback and early prescription trends have been positive. During the fourth quarter of 2025, more than 20,000 prescriptions were filled, with over 6,500 eye care professionals prescribing VIZZ — signaling strong interest among both patients and clinicians.The Make it VIZZable campaign marks a major direct-to-consumer push for LENZ Therapeutics, building on the initial commercial launch of VIZZ in late 2025. It combines practical education on presbyopia with real-world patient experience and strategic storytelling led by Parker’s relatable journey.By making vision-care solutions more visible and personally meaningful, the campaign seeks to empower adults coping with an inevitable aspect of aging and expand awareness of new treatment options available through eye care professionals across the United States.Source-Medindia