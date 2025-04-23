About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Safe Is the Air We Breathe?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 23 2025 11:32 AM

A Penn State study reveals significant gaps in U.S. air quality monitoring, affecting over 50 million residents.​

How Safe Is the Air We Breathe?
Clean air is a basic necessity, but for over 50 million Americans, it’s not guaranteed or even monitored!
A recent study from Penn State reveals that approximately 1 in 6 Americans live in counties with no ground-based air quality monitors. These gaps leave entire communities vulnerable to undetected exposure to harmful pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone, and nitrogen dioxide (1 Trusted Source
Just how safe is the air we breathe? Find out what 50 million Americans are missing

Go to source).


Poor Air Quality Could be Causing Poor Mental Health
Poor Air Quality Could be Causing Poor Mental Health
Exposure to multiple air pollutants is associated with a significantly increased risk for depression and anxiety, new study observes.
Advertisements

Health Risks Lurking in the Air

Scientific research demonstrates that the identified contaminants trigger different health issues, which range from cardiac diseases to premature death, alongside asthma and chronic bronchitis. Proper monitoring systems are necessary to protect residents, especially those in rural and underserved regions, since their health conditions remain on the loose!


Advertisements
Which Plants Improve Air Quality Indoors?
Which Plants Improve Air Quality Indoors?
Peace lily, Corn plant and fern arum are the three indoor plants that help purify air in homes and offices.

Environmental Justice at Risk

The absence of monitoring infrastructure disproportionately affects lower-income communities and minority populations, raising serious concerns of environmental justice. These communities are often the most exposed to pollution, yet the least equipped with the tools to detect or fight it.


Advertisements
Clean Air Inside Houses to Reduces Asthma, Allergy Symptoms
Clean Air Inside Houses to Reduces Asthma, Allergy Symptoms
Clean indoor air is vital to managing symptoms among people with allergies and asthma, health experts have stressed

A Call for Smarter Monitoring Solutions

Public health specialists state that advanced monitoring systems provide essential support to warn the public in time through air quality alerts and to create policy measures for health protection. The authors emphasize the necessity of reviewing the country's air monitoring strategy in order to include satellite data, low-cost sensors, and community-led initiatives that fill in monitoring gaps.

The right to breathe clean air shouldn't depend on your ZIP code. It's time to bridge the air quality gap and ensure all Americans, regardless of geography or income, are protected from invisible environmental threats!

Pollution Knows No Boundaries!

If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Protect It !

Reference:
  1. Just how safe is the air we breathe? Find out what 50 million Americans are missing - (https://bioengineer.org/just-how-safe-is-the-air-we-breathe-find-out-what-50-million-americans-are-missing/)

Source-Eurekalert
Is Indoor Air Pollution Worse Than Outdoor
Is Indoor Air Pollution Worse Than Outdoor
Indoor air pollution is more harmful than outdoor air pollution. Improving indoor air quality can help us breathe clean air and reduce premature death risk.

Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional