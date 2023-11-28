About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Rush-Hour Air Pollution Raises Blood Pressure?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM
How Rush-Hour Air Pollution Raises Blood Pressure?

Unfiltered air from rush-hour traffic markedly raised passengers' blood pressure, both while in the car and up to 24 hours later. Unfiltered air contains high levels of ultrafine particles- particles that are less than 100 nanometers in diameter, though the overall level of pollution as measured by fine particle concentration (PM 2.5) was relatively low.

These findings were revealed by researchers at the University of Washington and published in Annals of Internal Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Blood Pressure Effect of Traffic-Related Air Pollution

Go to source).

High Traffic Air Pollution & High BP- What is the Link?

For more than a century, American cities have been sliced and diced by high-traffic roadways. Interstate highways and wide arterials are now a defining feature of most metropolitan areas, their constant flow of cars spewing pollution into nearby neighborhoods.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution


Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Advertisement


Researchers have only just begun to understand the health risks posed by all that pollution. Long-term exposure to traffic-related air pollution — a complex mixture of exhaust from tailpipes, brake and tire wear, and road dust — has been linked to increased rates of cardiovascular disease, asthma, lung cancer, and death.

"The body has a complex set of systems to try to keep blood pressure to your brain the same all the time. It's a very complex, tightly regulated system, and it appears that somewhere, in one of those mechanisms, traffic-related air pollution interferes with blood pressure," said Joel Kaufman, a UW physician and professor of environmental and occupational health sciences who led the study.
Quiz on Pollution

Quiz on Pollution


Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

An earlier experiment by Kaufman's lab found that exposure to diesel exhaust fumes increased blood pressure in a controlled environment. The roadway traffic study was designed to test that finding in a real-world setting by isolating the effects of traffic-related air pollution.

Researchers drove healthy participants between the ages of 22 and 45 through rush-hour Seattle traffic while monitoring their blood pressure. On two of the drives, unfiltered road air was allowed to enter the car, mirroring how many of us drive.

On the third, the car was equipped with high-quality HEPA filters that blocked out 86% of particulate pollution. Participants did not know whether they were on a clean air drive or a roadway air drive.

The size of the increase is comparable to the effect of a high-sodium diet.

"We know that modest increases in blood pressure like this, on a population level, are associated with a significant increase in cardiovascular disease," Kaufman said. "There is a growing understanding that air pollution contributes to heart problems. The idea that roadway air pollution at relatively low levels can affect blood pressure this much is an important piece of the puzzle we're trying to solve."

Ultrafine Particles- The Culprit Behind Unfiltered Air Causing High BP

The findings also raise questions about ultrafine particles, an unregulated and little-understood pollutant that has become a source of growing concern among public health experts.

"Ultrafine particles are the pollutant that were most effectively filtered in our experiment - in other words, where the levels are most dramatically high on the road and low in the filtered environment," Kaufman said.

"So, the hint is that ultrafines may be especially important [for blood pressure]. To actually prove that requires further research, but this study provides a very strong clue as to what's going on."

Traffic-related air pollution is the main cause of air quality variation from community to community in most U.S. metropolitan areas.

"This study is exciting because it takes the gold-standard design for laboratory studies and applies it in an on-roadway setting, answering an important question about the health effects of real-world exposures. Studies on this topic often have a challenging time separating the effects of pollution from other roadway exposures like stress and noise, but with our approach the only difference between drive days was air pollution concentration," said Michael Young, a former UW postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and lead author of the new study.

"The findings are valuable because they can reproduce situations that millions of people actually experience every day."

Reference :
  1. Blood Pressure Effect of Traffic-Related Air Pollution - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M23-1309)

Source: Eurekalert
High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure


High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator


Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
