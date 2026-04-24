How Prenatal Stress and Exercise Shape Your Child`s Metabolic Future

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

Can #stress ruin your #pregnancyworkout? Since #psychosocialstress affects 75% of women, it can actually blunt the benefits of #exercise, raising #obesity risks by altering #brownfat in offspring. Managing prenatal stress and staying active are crucial for your child’s health. #fetaldevelopment #maternalexercise #prenatalstress #obesityprevention #brownfat #endocrinology