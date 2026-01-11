How Pre-Surgery Worries Cause Delirium in Seniors?

Beyond the operating room, how financial, family, and personal worries influence surgical recovery in seniors.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mixed-methods Analysis of Preoperative Distress and Postoperative Outcomes in a Prospective, Observational Cohort of Older Adults



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Planning #surgery? Don’t forget to pack your tranquility. Mini stressors from poor sleep to socioeconomic burden can drastically sabotage #rehabilitation in elders, leading to #anxiety, #delirium or pain. Pre-operative stress screening is essential for positive outcomes. #anethesiology #geriatric_care #surgicalrecovery #mentalhealth

Count of Stressors Matters More Than the Intensity of Fear Before a Surgery

The Three-Minute Fix Simple Survey Can Change Surgical Outcomes

Post-Operative Confusion: Preventing Delirium Is Key to Avoiding Dementia

Mixed-methods Analysis of Preoperative Distress and Postoperative Outcomes in a Prospective, Observational Cohort of Older Adults - (https://journals.lww.com/anesthesiology/fulltext/2026/01000/mixed_methods_analysis_of_preoperative_distress.18.aspx)

Distressed elders often worried about, especially while planning for the surgery.The accumulation of pre-operative stressors significantly cuts the speed of recovery, leading to. (The findings come from new research led by the Duke University School of Medicine, published inResearchers emphasize thatis crucial for managing patients’ mental health and improving the quality of recovery with reduced hospital stays.The study showed that more than 40% of older adults preparing for major surgery, but not heart or brain surgery, reported moderate to high distress — levels similar to those seen in patients with advanced cancer.Surprisingly,Acker, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and neurobiology researcher, described this as an “overwhelmed phenotype,” where small pressures accumulate enough to hinder recovery.“As the anesthesiologist, I have things I’m responsible for to keep a patient safe,” she said. “But patients have their own concerns too. The survey takes just minutes and gives us a window into what matters most to them, so we can tailor conversations or simple interventions that can make a difference.”Common concerns included changes in sleep or appetite, communication with health care providers, and family responsibilities. In an open-ended comment section, patients wrote in worries about finances, home repairs, losing their independence, the state of the country and keeping up with activities that bring them joy and meaning like traveling, concerts, and golf.Because most adults over age 65 will undergo surgery at least once, Acker said doctors need better ways to spot who may be at risk for problems after surgery.A larger study, she noted, could determine which specific stressors most strongly influence surgical outcomes.Source-Eurekalert