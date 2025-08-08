How Post Pandemic Stress Affects Our Mind-Gut Connection

COVID-19 pandemic stress and depression brought about notable surge in nervous stomach and irritable bowel syndrome.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Prevalence and Burden of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI) before versus after the COVID-19 Pandemic



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Post-pandemic stress isn't just in the mind, it’s in the gut too. New research shows gut-brain disorders jumped from 38.3% to 42.6%, revealing how the pandemic's legacy still affects quality of life. #guthealth #mentalhealth #postpandemic #medindia’

Post-pandemic stress isn't just in the mind, it’s in the gut too. New research shows gut-brain disorders jumped from 38.3% to 42.6%, revealing how the pandemic's legacy still affects quality of life. #guthealth #mentalhealth #postpandemic #medindia’

Long COVID’s Toll on Gut and Mental Health

Key Findings

Overall disorders of gut-brain interaction rose from 38.3% to 42.6%.

IBS jumped 28%, from 4.7% to 6%.

Functional dyspepsia rose by nearly 44%, from 8.3% to 11.9%.

Individuals with long COVID were significantly more likely to have a disorder of gut-brain interaction and reported worse anxiety, depression, and quality of life.

The Prevalence and Burden of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI) before versus after the COVID-19 Pandemic - (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(25)00623-8/abstract)

established by a new global study based on the paper published in).Expanding on past investigations, scientists used Rome Foundation diagnostic tools to examine demographically stratified samples from both 2017-2023. This analysis presented consistent population-level comparative study on the prevalence of post COVID mind-gut disorders.using a consistent methodology. It adds weight to growing calls for updated care models and more research into the gut-brain axis in the post-COVID era.Source-Eurekalert