Medindia
Medindia
How Post Pandemic Stress Affects Our Mind-Gut Connection

by Manjubashini on Aug 8 2025 11:03 AM

COVID-19 pandemic stress and depression brought about notable surge in nervous stomach and irritable bowel syndrome.

Post-pandemic anxiety is directly linked to the rise in disorders of gut-brain interactions (DGBIs), that also include irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and functional dyspepsia (functional indigestion), established by a new global study based on the paper published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology (1 Trusted Source
The Prevalence and Burden of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI) before versus after the COVID-19 Pandemic

Go to source).
Expanding on past investigations, scientists used Rome Foundation diagnostic tools to examine demographically stratified samples from both 2017-2023. This analysis presented consistent population-level comparative study on the prevalence of post COVID mind-gut disorders.

Long COVID’s Toll on Gut and Mental Health

Key Findings

  • Overall disorders of gut-brain interaction rose from 38.3% to 42.6%.
  • IBS jumped 28%, from 4.7% to 6%.
  • Functional dyspepsia rose by nearly 44%, from 8.3% to 11.9%.
  • Individuals with long COVID were significantly more likely to have a disorder of gut-brain interaction and reported worse anxiety, depression, and quality of life.
This is the first population-level study to directly compare rates of disorders affecting gut-brain interaction before and after the pandemic, using a consistent methodology. It adds weight to growing calls for updated care models and more research into the gut-brain axis in the post-COVID era.

Reference:
  1. The Prevalence and Burden of Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI) before versus after the COVID-19 Pandemic - (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(25)00623-8/abstract)

Source-Eurekalert
