How Poor Sleep Makes Your Brain Age Older Than Your Years

Poor sleep negatively affects cardiovascular and cognitive health, expanding the gap between brain and chronological age.

Poor sleep health is associated with older brain age: the role of systemic inflammation



Sleep Quality is Assessed Based on Five Factors

The Role of Inflammation in Brain Aging

Healthier Sleep May Prevent Cognitive Decline

, according to a comprehensive brain imaging study from Karolinska Institute, published in the journal).This. While poor sleep is deeply connected with dementia, it's uncertain whether disrupted sleep could actually contribute to the early signs and development of the disease.The study reveals the link between sleep patterns and the gap between brain and chronological age.The study includes 27,500 middle-aged and older people from the UK Biobank who underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain. Using machine learning, the researchers estimated the biological age of the brain based on over a thousand brain MRI phenotypes.The participants’ sleep quality was scored based on five self-reported factors:. They were then divided into three groups: healthy (≥4 points), intermediate (2-3 points), or poor (≤1 point) sleep.“The gap between brain age and chronological age widened by about six months for every 1-point decrease in healthy sleep score,” explains Abigail Dove, researcher at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet, who led the study.To understand how poor sleep can affect the brain, the researchers also examined levels of low-grade inflammation in the body. They found that inflammation could explain just over ten per cent of the link between poor sleep and older brain age.“Our findings provide evidence thatsays Abigail Dove.“Since sleep is modifiable, it may be possible to prevent accelerated brain ageing and perhaps even cognitive decline through healthier sleep.”Other possible mechanisms that could explain the association are negative effects on the brain’s waste clearance system, which is active mainly during sleep, or thatParticipants in the UK Biobank are healthier than the general UK population, which could limit the generalisability of the findings. Another limitation of the study is that the results are based on self-reported sleep.Source-Eurekalert