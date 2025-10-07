About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Poor Sleep Makes Your Brain Age Older Than Your Years

by Manjubashini on Oct 7 2025 10:12 AM

Poor sleep negatively affects cardiovascular and cognitive health, expanding the gap between brain and chronological age.

Insufficient and fragmented sleep may actually make the brain appear one year older than a person’s actual age, according to a comprehensive brain imaging study from Karolinska Institute, published in the journal eBioMedicine (1 Trusted Source
Poor sleep health is associated with older brain age: the role of systemic inflammation

Go to source).
This speeding up of brain aging can be partially clarified by a low-grade inflammation that occurs in the body. While poor sleep is deeply connected with dementia, it's uncertain whether disrupted sleep could actually contribute to the early signs and development of the disease.

The study reveals the link between sleep patterns and the gap between brain and chronological age.


Can Sleepless Nights in Middle Age Accelerate Brain Aging?
Can Sleepless Nights in Middle Age Accelerate Brain Aging?
Poor sleep quality in early middle age can make your brain age faster. So, sleep well to slow down brain aging.

Sleep Quality is Assessed Based on Five Factors

The study includes 27,500 middle-aged and older people from the UK Biobank who underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain. Using machine learning, the researchers estimated the biological age of the brain based on over a thousand brain MRI phenotypes.

The participants’ sleep quality was scored based on five self-reported factors: chronotype (being a morning/evening person), sleep duration, insomnia, snoring, and daytime sleepiness. They were then divided into three groups: healthy (≥4 points), intermediate (2-3 points), or poor (≤1 point) sleep.


The Role of Inflammation in Brain Aging

“The gap between brain age and chronological age widened by about six months for every 1-point decrease in healthy sleep score,” explains Abigail Dove, researcher at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet, who led the study.

“People with poor sleep had brains that appeared on average one year older than their actual age.”

To understand how poor sleep can affect the brain, the researchers also examined levels of low-grade inflammation in the body. They found that inflammation could explain just over ten per cent of the link between poor sleep and older brain age.

“Our findings provide evidence that poor sleep may contribute to accelerated brain ageing and point to inflammation as one of the underlying mechanisms,” says Abigail Dove.


Healthier Sleep May Prevent Cognitive Decline

“Since sleep is modifiable, it may be possible to prevent accelerated brain ageing and perhaps even cognitive decline through healthier sleep.”

Other possible mechanisms that could explain the association are negative effects on the brain’s waste clearance system, which is active mainly during sleep, or that poor sleep affects cardiovascular health, which in turn can have a negative impact on the brain.

Participants in the UK Biobank are healthier than the general UK population, which could limit the generalisability of the findings. Another limitation of the study is that the results are based on self-reported sleep.

Reference:
  1. Poor sleep health is associated with older brain age: the role of systemic inflammation - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(25)00385-8/fulltext)

Source-Eurekalert

