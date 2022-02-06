About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Pancreatic Cancer is Linked to Athletic Performance?

by Dr. Jayashree on June 2, 2022 at 11:36 PM
A cell nuclear receptor activated by high-fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a highly lethal form of cancer with a rising occurrence, and strategies to prevent and treat the disease are urgently needed.

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
Most cases of pancreatic cancer arise from about 55-80% of adults over 40 who are estimated to have pre-cancerous silent pancreatic lesions.

A study published in Nature Communications shows that pre-cancerous pancreatic lesions in mice, similar to those found in humans, contain higher levels of the transcriptional receptor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-delta (PPARδ).
Pancreatic cancers are resistant to chemotherapy; however, a new research has identified that targeting glutamine metabolism enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to treat the disease.
High Fat Diet May Boost The Growth Of Cancer Cells In Pancreas



PPARδ regulates the expression of a wide spectrum of key genes that influences biological processes like lipid metabolism and cancer formation. Activation of PPARδ dramatically accelerates the progression of pre-cancerous lesions into pancreatic cancer.

"We became interested in studying the effects of PPARδ on pancreatic carcinogenesis because our prior observations showed that PPARδ strongly promoted other gastrointestinal cancers. But there's very limited information about PPARδ's role in pancreatic cancer's development," said Shureiqi.

Activation of PPARδ correlates with high-fat diets, which have been associated with increased risk for pancreatic cancer in humans and animal models. High-fat diets are enriched with fatty acids that are natural ligands of PPARδ.

Other synthetic forms of PPARδ ligands are found in exercise supplements, aimed to boost physical performance and endurance.

These supplements were originally designed by pharmaceutical companies to encourage the body to use more fat and treat noncancerous conditions like obesity and hyperlipemia. Later, many companies have discontinued given their potential precancerous side effects.

Though studies on how PPARδ affects colorectal cancer date back to 1999, and pharmaceutical companies have halted synthetic PPARδ ligand development, unregulated internet outlets still sell substances like Cardarine. Ads are largely marketed to young people, claiming it will help them build muscle endurance and burn fat.

Muscle Enhancers Enhances Stamina Along With Cancer Risk



Initially, researchers found that these supplements reduced fatigue in mice. This news made its way to major media outlets, who nicknamed it "exercise in a pill".

Unfortunately, what the media didn't address was the dark side of it. Like muscle cells, synthetic PPARδ ligands also help cancer cells get more energy from fats as a fuel source.

Animal models repeatedly show the strong relationship between PPARδ and cancer promotion in the case of colorectal cancer and stomach cancer. Now we're gaining more information about how it affects pancreatic cancer.

Future development of effective agents to block PPARδ activation could be a new approach to prevent the progression of precancerous lesions into pancreatic cancer.

Limiting exposure to high-fat diets could also be considered for those with a high prevalence of pre-cancerous pancreatic lesions. But for now, the prevalent sales and use of those athletic boosting substances cause the most pressing concern.

We are trying to spread the message that using those substances is not a good idea. It might enhance muscle endurance, but it also enhances cancer's ability to use energy and grow.



Source: Medindia
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common pancreatic cancer that is diagnosed in late stages
Pancreatic cancer treatment:A new powerful therapeutic platform has been developed that uses a modified virus combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors to extend survival.
News Category
More News on:
Pancreatic Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Whipple´s Surgical Procedure Pancreas Transplantation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood Donation - Recipients Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

