medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

How Our Circadian Clocks Regulate Energy Metabolism

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 9, 2018 at 4:16 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new research has found that how exactly the 24 hour circadian rhythm regulates energy metabolism in the body. According to the study, circadian clocks present inside different parts of the body such as the liver, kidneys and heart help to initiate many metabolic processes of the body at the optimal time.
How Our Circadian Clocks Regulate Energy Metabolism
How Our Circadian Clocks Regulate Energy Metabolism

The study is published in the journal Cell Metabolism and involved scientists from the University of Basel, University of Zurich and University Psychiatric Clinics Basel (UPK Basel).

Fission protein sets the rhythm
In most cells, mitochondria connect in a constantly changing network that can adapt to various conditions. Mitochondria can thus fuse together and then divide again. Disruption of this fission-fusion dynamic can lead to health problems.

Scientists have now investigated exactly how the mitochondrial network interacts with our internal biological clock by using a combination of in vitro models and clock-deficient mice or mice with impaired mitochondrial fission.

Their results show that the mitochondrial fission-fusion cycle is controlled by the fission protein Drp1, which is in turn synchronized by an internal biological clock. This rhythm is integral to determining when and how much energy the mitochondria can supply.

"The time of day determines the design of the mitochondrial network, and this, in turn, influences the cells' energy capacity," explains study leader Professor Anne Eckert from the University of Basel's Transfaculty Research Platform Molecular and Cognitive Neurosciences MCN.

Relationship between circadian clock and energy production
The scientists also showed that the mitochondrial network loses its rhythm if the circadian clock is impaired, which causes a decline in energy production in the cells.

Similarly, pharmacologically or genetically impairing the Drp1 fission protein upsets the energy production rhythm, which in turn affects the rhythm of the circadian clock.

These findings could play a role in the development of new therapeutic approaches; for example, for diseases that are characterized by an impaired circadian clock and compromised mitochondrial function, such as Alzheimer's disease.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Circadian Rhythm Boosts Body's Response to Intestinal Infections

Circadian Rhythm Boosts Body's Response to Intestinal Infections

Circadian rhythms boost the body's ability to fight intestinal bacterial infections. Targeted therapy that alters circadian gene controlled system response may turn into reality.

Study Identifies How Internal Circadian Clocks Encode External Daily Rhythms of Excitability

Study Identifies How Internal Circadian Clocks Encode External Daily Rhythms of Excitability

A mechanism through which circadian clocks in neurons encode external daily rhythms of excitability has been identified.

Circadian Rhythm may Help Regulate Inflammatory Diseases

Circadian Rhythm may Help Regulate Inflammatory Diseases

Controlling of the circadian rhythm or biological clock may help reduce the severity of inflammatory diseases - peritoneal inflammation and fulminant hepatitis.

Protein That Controls Body's Circadian Rhythms Identified

Protein That Controls Body's Circadian Rhythms Identified

Disruptions to circadian rhythm can alter the appetite and sleep patterns for days-and even contribute to conditions like heart disease, sleep disorders and cancers.

Galactosemia

Galactosemia

Galactosemia is one of many genetically inherited diseases and it affects ones ability to process galactose. Learn about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for galactosemia.

Resting Metabolic Rate

Resting Metabolic Rate

Understanding how metabolic process is regulated and what factors affect the same is crucial before adopting any fitness regimen.

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Resting Metabolic Rate Galactosemia Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...