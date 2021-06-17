by Jayashree on  June 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM Research News
How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Infiltrate Brain?
Blood-brain barrier is a layer of tightly packed cells that lines the brain's blood vessels that blocks toxins, pathogens, some nutrients and drugs to treat neurological disorders from entering the brain.

Essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids accessing the blood- brain barrier through a molecule paves way for delivering neurological therapeutics to the brain.

A new study published in the journal Nature by Columbia University Irving medical centre discovers a three-dimensional structure of the transporter protein that provides a gateway for omega-3s to enter the brain.


"The transporters are like bouncers at a club, only letting molecules with invites or backstage passes in," says first author Rosemary J. Cater, PhD, a Simons Society Fellow in the Mancia Lab at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

This study focuses on transporter or bouncer called MFSD2A present in the omega-3s that helps to infiltrate the blood-brain barrier using a technique called single-particle cryo-electron microscopy to understand the shape and functioning at the molecular level.

The 3D model of the protein built using these inputs act as a starting point to run computational simulations that reveal the transporter moves and its shape adaptation to release omega-3s into the brain.

This study gives tremendous insight into how MFSD2A delivers omega-3s to the brain and future research on the transporter recognizing the omega-3s from the bloodstream can help in clinical trials of delivering neurological drugs to the brain.



Source: Medindia

