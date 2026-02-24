Researchers found a specific brain activity in people with obsessive-compulsive disorder that helps them track long, multi-step tasks.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cognitive sequences in obsessive-compulsive disorder are supported by frontal cortex ramping activity



Go to source Trusted Source

Why People with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Feel Stuck During Multi-Step Tasks

Scientists Found New Brain Regions Linked to Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Personalized Brain Stimulation Could Improve Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Symptom Management

New Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Diagnostic Tool: The Sequence Task Assessment

Cognitive sequences in obsessive-compulsive disorder are supported by frontal cortex ramping activity - (https://direct.mit.edu/imag/article/doi/10.1162/IMAG.a.1084/134508/Cognitive-sequences-in-obsessive-compulsive)

Scientists found. The brain uses extra energy in theregions to help patients stay on track and finish difficult sequences.The findings were revealed in a groundbreaking neuroimaging study from Brown University’s Carney Institute.(The findings suggest that people with obsessive-compulsive disorder utilize unique neural pathways to complete multi-step tasks. The research was conducted in Theresa Desrochers’ lab and published inFurther,By tracing neural ramping activity in the OCD brain, researchers hope to develop more targeted OCD treatments and advanced diagnostic assessments.Desrochers studies abstract sequential behavior, which is behavior — such as getting dressed in the morning — that follows a general sequence even though individual steps may vary.For the study, the team examined potential links betweenthat cause distress for the diagnosed person.“We started looking into OCD because symptoms of the condition suggest that patients lose track or get stuck where they are while performing sequences,” said lead study author Hannah Doyle a postdoctoral research associate in Desrochers’ lab.For the study, researchers asked participants to perform a sequential cognitive task while in a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner,Doyle found that while individuals with OCD were able to perform the sequence as well as the control group (people who were not diagnosed with OCD), the MRI scans revealed differences in brain regions connected to motor and cognitive task control, working memory and object recognition.“Their behavior looked similar, but the brains of the participants with OCD recruited more brain regions than the people in the control group,” Doyle said.She noted that some of the regions hadn’t previously been linked to OCD. Those regions include the middle temporal gyrus — involved in working memory, semantic memory retrieval and language processing — and an area spanning part of the occipital gyrus and the temporo-occipital junction, which is involved in lower-level visual stimulus processing and object recognition.Study co-author Nicole McLaughlin, an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown and a neuropsychologist at Butler Hospital, said the findings may lead to new treatment targets for OCD, especially when involving. The procedure was approved as a treatment for OCD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018; research has shown TMS leads to improvement in about 30-40% of OCD patients.According to McLaughlin, the treatment might be even more effective if the newly implicated regions are targeted: “If we reposition coils during TMS treatments to be near these brain regions, we might end up seeing a greater improvement in symptoms,” she said.The real-life relevance of the cognitive task used in the study was key to the team’s insights.“A lot of tasks that are used in a clinical setting are static,” said Desrochers. “But as humans, we interact with the world through sequences, where we organize information and make decisions. So, we're asking people to do a task where these different control systems have to interact.”, such as, requiring the ability to keep track of a sequence while making a categorization decision.“This task gets us closer to understanding what actually looks different in the brain for folks with OCD when all of these different cognitive control systems are trying to work together,” Desrochers said.“We are planning to use the task between treatments,” McLaughlin said.“If we start to see OCD patients’ brains looking more like control participants when they perform the task, that could help indicate that.”Source-Eurekalert