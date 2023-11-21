How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?

Mental issues, such as depression and anxiety can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and vice versa is also possible. Poor nutrition contributes to both the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and impacting mental health. Hence, adequate nutrition can help to cope with these two health conditions, reveals a new study.
These findings were from two literature reviews by Assistant Professor Raedeh Basiri of George Mason University, and published in the journal Nutrients (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Exploring the Interrelationships between Diabetes, Nutrition, Anxiety, and Depression: Implications for Treatment and Prevention Strategies
Go to source).
Adequate Nutrition Reduces Diabetes Risk & Promotes Mental HealthPeople with diabetes (Diabetes Mellitus) are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Current treatment includes therapy, medicine, or both. However, the understanding of the multifaceted relationship between nutrition, mental health, and DM is relatively new in scientific discourse.
"Our findings underscore the pivotal role of dietary choices in reducing the risks associated with both diabetes and mental health. The implications of these findings extend beyond the scientific community, as they hold promise for informing public health policies, health care practices, and dietary recommendations that can positively impact the general population, said Basiri, the lead author of the papers.
More specifically, the team's findings provide a comprehensive view of the relationship between dietary patterns, health outcomes, and the critical role of eating behavior in the context of type 2 diabetes and mental health.
The team found that eating foods rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Conversely, a diet with a large number of processed foods was found to have a negative effect, increasing the susceptibility to type 2 diabetes, depression, and anxiety.
Additionally, the research team found that a diet with energy-dense foods but lacking in essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folate, selenium, chromium, and magnesium, is associated with the exacerbation of unfavorable symptoms in both mental health and the development of type 2 diabetes. This connection emphasizes the importance of nutrient-rich dietary choices for overall health and well-being.
"Current scientific evidence underscores the potential benefits of adopting a well-balanced dietary regimen in decreasing anxiety and depression symptoms while enhancing glycemic control in individuals with diabetes," said Basiri.
Reference :
- Exploring the Interrelationships between Diabetes, Nutrition, Anxiety, and Depression: Implications for Treatment and Prevention Strategies - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/19/4226)
