About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Nutrients Strike Back Against Skin Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 19 2024 2:01 AM

How Nutrients Strike Back Against Skin Cancer
New research has pioneered a groundbreaking cancer treatment, reactivating suppressed metabolic pathways in cancer cells through nutrient-based therapy. Utilizing tyrosine, a common amino acid, packaged as nanomedicine, the researchers successfully altered the metabolism of melanoma—a deadly skin cancer—halting its growth and offering new hope for patients (1 Trusted Source
Nutrient-delivery and metabolism reactivation therapy for melanoma

Go to source).
Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world. This new approach could be combined with current therapies to better treat melanoma. The technique also has the potential to treat other types of cancer.

Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
The study, Nutrient-delivery and metabolism reactivation therapy for melanoma, was led by Professor Wenbo Bu from Fudan University and Professor Dayong Jin from the University of Technology Sydney, and recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Tyrosine has limited bioavailability in living organisms. However, the researchers used a new nanotechnology technique to package it into tiny particles called nanomicelles, which are attracted to cancer cell membranes, and break down easily, boosting absorption.

Tyrosine Nanomicelles Reactivate Dormant Metabolic Pathways and Inhibit Tumor Growth

The research team then tested the innovative treatment in mice and in human-derived melanoma cells in the lab and found that the tyrosine nanomicelles reactivated dormant metabolic pathways, triggered melanin synthesis, and inhibited tumour growth.

Quiz on Skin Cancer
Quiz on Skin Cancer
The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...
“Uncontrolled rapid growth is a key feature that distinguishes cancer cells from normal cells. In cancer cells some metabolic pathways are over-activated, and others are suppressed, to create the environment necessary for rapid spread,” said Professor Jin.

“While a few metabolism-based drugs for cancer have been developed previously, such as aromatase inhibitors impeding estrogen synthesis in breast cancer and HK2 inhibitors targeting glycolysis in various cancers, these work by suppressing over-activate metabolic pathways,” he said.

Advertisement
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
“Our research shows for the first time that cancer can be stopped by reactivating metabolic pathways that are dormant. And this can be done using simple nutrients, such as amino acids, sugars, and vitamins, which are safe, readily available and well tolerated,” said Professor Bu.

Different types of cancer will respond to different nutrients. Melanoma cells develop from melanocytes – skin cells that produce melanin. Tyrosine is needed to produce melanin and it can stimulate melanin production, hence its effectiveness with melanoma.

Advertisement
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
The reactivation of melanin synthesis forces the melanoma cell to reduce glycolysis, the process of converting sugar to energy, which is believed to be the mechanism for its anti-cancer effect.

Melanoma cells are also susceptible to heat stress. The researchers found that by combining tyrosine nanomicelle treatment with near-infrared laser treatment, they were able to eradicate melanoma in mice after six days and it did not reoccur during the study period.

Reference:
  1. Nutrient-delivery and metabolism reactivation therapy for melanoma - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-024-01690-6)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement