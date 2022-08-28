How Nitric Oxide Targets Triple-negative Breast Cancer?

Researchers are using nitric oxide scavengers to target triple-negative breast cancer, the aggressive form of breast cancer.



Triple-negative breast cancer is usually more aggressive, harder to treat, and more likely to recur than cancers that are hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive.

Nitric Oxide for Breast Cancer

"Nitric oxide is one of the prominent free radicals produced by the tumor tissue", explains Amir, "It, at certain concentrations, plays a significant role in breast cancer progression by inducing the cancer cells to spread to other parts of the body Our goal is to develop injectable hydrogel formulations, which can reduce the levels of, or 'scavenge' the nitric oxide, while enhancing the generation of carbon monoxide, so that we can potentially design a new treatment approach for triple negative breast cancer."