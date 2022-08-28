About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Nitric Oxide Targets Triple-negative Breast Cancer?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Font : A-A+

How Nitric Oxide Targets Triple-negative Breast Cancer?

Researchers are using nitric oxide scavengers to target triple-negative breast cancer, the aggressive form of breast cancer.

Triple-negative breast cancer is usually more aggressive, harder to treat, and more likely to recur than cancers that are hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive.

Nitric Oxide for Breast Cancer

"Nitric oxide is one of the prominent free radicals produced by the tumor tissue", explains Amir, "It, at certain concentrations, plays a significant role in breast cancer progression by inducing the cancer cells to spread to other parts of the body Our goal is to develop injectable hydrogel formulations, which can reduce the levels of, or 'scavenge' the nitric oxide, while enhancing the generation of carbon monoxide, so that we can potentially design a new treatment approach for triple negative breast cancer."

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer


Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
Advertisement


Nitric oxide interacts with different components of the large network of proteins and other molecules that surround, support, and give structure to tumor cells and tissues in the body. Hyaluronic acid is one of the main components of this network and is the material of choice for fabricating these hydrogels.

"HA plays multiple roles in tumor tissues" says Amir. "However, its interactions with nitric oxide have not been thoroughly investigated. The study, recently published in Biomacromolecules, attempts to understand the mechanism of these interactions and the different effects on nitric oxide levels and migration of breast cancer cells."
Markers of Chemotherapy Resistance in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Discovered

Markers of Chemotherapy Resistance in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Discovered


Biological markers in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) that are linked to resistance to chemotherapy treatment are discovered by researchers.
Advertisement

The study is supervised by Prof Abhay Pandit, Scientific Director of CÚRAM, and was published with collaborators Dr Sharon Glynn from the Lambe Institute for Translational Research and Dr Pau Farras from the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences in the Ryan Institute at the National University of Ireland Galway.

The work investigated the ability of HA to scavenge nitric oxide. The team found that the conversion of nitric oxide to certain nitrogen centered free radicals causes the HA to break down, which further inhibits the nitric oxide induced migration of cancer cells in the tumor environment.

Collectively, these results help toward understanding the involvement of HA in nitric oxide induced cell migration and suggests the potential use of modified HA, as a key material in different biomedical applications.

Commenting on the study, Professor Abhay Pandit, said: "While the recent progress in research about the roles of nitric oxide with tumor progression resulted ultimately in a number of ongoing clinical trials for evaluating the effects of NO-synthase inhibitors, we are focusing on NO itself trying to avoid the side effects/reactions of these inhibitors."

Source: Newswise
New Nano Drug Targets Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells

New Nano Drug Targets Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells


New nano drug developed specifically kills triple negative breast cancer cells. Photodynamic therapy combined with nanomaterials to create nanoporous materials that specifically target cancer cells.
Advertisement

New Drug Candidate Kills Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells

New Drug Candidate Kills Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells


New discovery on therapy for breast cancer will help clinicians target cancer cells directly, while avoiding the adverse, toxic side effects of chemotherapy.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Breast Enhancement OilBreast Enhancement Oil
Breast LumpsBreast Lumps
Breast Lumps-ScreeningBreast Lumps-Screening
Breasts - Structures and TypesBreasts - Structures and Types
MastitisMastitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Mastitis Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Breast Enhancement Oil 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Interaction Checker Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

How Nitric Oxide Targets Triple-negative Breast Cancer? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests