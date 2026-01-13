How Much Sleep Does a 16-Year-Old Need?

Sleeping extra hours in on weekends is a proven way to reduce depressive symptoms in teens.

The data is based on a joint study by the University of Oregon and SUNY Upstate Medical University. The study was published in the.(Experts found thatThe findings highlight that the connection between. Therefore, sleep-ins are essential for lowering depression symptoms and improving teen mental health or overall well-being.The study provides the first glimpse into weekend catch-up sleep for typical U.S. adolescents. Previous studies focused on school-age teens in China and Korea.“Sleep researchers and clinicians have long recommended that adolescents get eight to 10 hours of sleep at a regular time every day of the week, but that’s just not practical for a lot of adolescents, or people generally,” said Melynda Casement, a licensed psychologist, associate professor in the UO’s College of Arts and Sciences and director of the UO’s Sleep Lab.She co-authored the paper with Jason Carbone, assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine and of family medicine at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University.Getting the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep each night is still ideal, the researchers emphasize. But if that’s not possible, then sleeping in on weekends may help lower the risk of symptoms of depression.,” Casement said.In the study, researchers analyzed data on 16- to 24-year-olds from the 2021-23 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The young adults reported their bedtimes and wake-up times during the week and weekend, which researchers used to calculate their weekend catch-up sleep, the difference between the average sleep per weekend day and the average sleep per weekday.Study participants also reportedSleep cycles, known as circadian rhythms, start shifting in adolescence, making it harder for most teens to fall asleep as early as they did when they were younger.,” Casement explained. “.”The typical sleep cycle for teenagers is to fall asleep around 11 p.m. and wake at 8 a.m. That conflicts with early start times at many U.S. high schools. As a result, many sleep scientists and health care providers support the public health campaign to start schools later.“It makes that age range of particular interest in trying to understand risk factors for depression and how those might relate to delivery of interventions,” Casement said.Source-Eurekalert