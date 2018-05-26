medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

How Much Preparation Does an Ebola Outbreak Require?

by Rishika Gupta on  May 26, 2018 at 2:19 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Data from previous Ebola outbreak could guide us in our preparation for such outbreaks in future, finds a new study. A strong correlation between the size of each site's daily patient population and daily usage of high-concentration chlorine solution for disinfecting equipment and surfaces was also found useful. The findings of this study are published in the PLOS ONE.
How Much Preparation Does an Ebola Outbreak Require?
How Much Preparation Does an Ebola Outbreak Require?

In response to the 2014 outbreak, International Medical Corps ran five Ebola treatment units in Sierra Leone and Liberia. To protect patients and staff, these sites followed the strict water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and infection prevention control (IPC) protocols. Such efforts included education of staff on the high infectiousness of Ebola virus and provision of personal protective equipment to protect against infection.

In the new study, Mallow and colleagues evaluated WASH and IPC activity at two of the International Medical Corps' Ebola treatment centers in Sierra Leone. They analyzed data on such activity recorded between December 2014 and December 2015, looking for information that could help inform future efforts to design and manage treatment facilities during outbreaks.

The researchers found a strong correlation between the size of each site's daily patient population and daily usage of high-concentration chlorine solution for disinfecting equipment and surfaces. Use of the high-concentration solution also strongly correlated with the number of times staff entered a high-risk zone, the part of each facility where people with Ebola were housed; such entry required use of personal protective equipment.

During the study period, one of the facilities used much more chlorine than the other, possibly because it served a larger local region and had a more massive ambulance fleet, resulting in more equipment that required disinfection. The researchers were also able to quantify the amount and type of personal protective equipment that was used and damaged each day--an important consideration for low-resource locations where some products may be difficult to replace.

These findings could aid planning and management of facilities established to manage the future outbreak of Ebola and other diseases. The research team also recommended strategies to improve WASH and IPC data collection so that similar studies in the future could uncover new, valuable information.

Co-author Adam Levine adds: "As the number of cases of Ebola Virus Disease grows by the day in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it's vital that we learn from the past epidemic in West Africa in order to improve our current response. This paper provides high-quality data on the logistical needs for running an Ebola Treatment Unit, from the amount of personal protective equipment to the amount of chlorine used on a daily basis. This can help response organizations plan for their needs in advance of setting up new Ebola Treatment Units."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Migratory Patterns Of Bats Could Help Predict Next Ebola Outbreak

Migratory Patterns Of Bats Could Help Predict Next Ebola Outbreak

Tracking the migratory patterns of bats could help with predicting the outbreak of Ebola, reveals a recent study.

Ebola Outbreak: Confirms 14 New Cases in Congo

Ebola Outbreak: Confirms 14 New Cases in Congo

Ebola cases increase to 14 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Conducting an effective vaccination campaign can help to combat Ebola outbreak.

Congo Faces Ninth Ebola Outbreak : 17 Dead

Congo Faces Ninth Ebola Outbreak : 17 Dead

Ebola affects Congo and takes away 17 lives, and 21 cases were diagnosed with fever signs. The Government has taken immediate preventive measures to control further spread of the disease.

Democratic Republic of Congo Declared Free of Ebola Outbreak

Democratic Republic of Congo Declared Free of Ebola Outbreak

Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a disease caused by a Ebola virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Congo's health minister has declared an end to the Ebola epidemic.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

More News on:

Anal Warts Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...