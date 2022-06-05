About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Much Extra Vitamin C is Essential Depends on Your Body Weight

by Hannah Joy on May 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM
Font : A-A+

How Much Extra Vitamin C is Essential Depends on Your Body Weight

Vitamin C is known as an immune-support nutrient and is important in protecting your body against severe viral illnesses. But how much vitamin C is needed for the body?

Research at New University of Otago, Christchurch in New Zealand has identified, for the first time, exactly how much extra Vitamin C humans need to ingest, relative to their body weight, to maximize their immune health.

Can Vitamin C Intake Improve Cognition?
Can Vitamin C Intake Improve Cognition?
 Cognitive impairment in older Australians may be precipitated by low levels of vitamin C according to a new study.
Advertisement


Vitamin C is known to be essential for good immune function

and works by helping white blood cells fight infection.

Your Body Weight Determines How Much Extra Vitamin C is Needed

The study, published in the international journal Nutrients, found that

for every 10 kg of excess weight a person carries, their body needs an extra 10 milligrams of Vitamin C daily,

which will help to optimize their immune health.
Vitamin C is Beauty
Vitamin C is Beauty's New Buzzword: Here's Why
 Vitamin C, an antioxidant, is well known as the beauty vitamin. It is a miraculous product for the skin. So, use it regularly to derive maximum benefits from vitamin C based beauty products.
Advertisement

"Previous studies have already linked higher body weight with lower Vitamin C levels," said lead author Associate Professor Anitra Carr from the University's Department of Pathology and Biomedical Science.

"But this is the first study to estimate how much extra daily Vitamin C is actually needed for people, relative to their body weight, to help maximize their health," she added.

Carr suggested the findings could potentially help heavier people better protect themselves from such illnesses because obesity is a known risk factor for Covid. Obese people can also be at increased risk of severe illness due to the infection.

The results from this study therefore suggest that increasing your Vitamin C intake if overweight might be a sensible response, Carr said.

Another major complication of Covid-19 is pneumonia. Patients with pneumonia are known to be low in Vitamin C.

Several research has shown that

"Vitamin C decreases the likelihood of people getting pneumonia and decreases the severity of it,

so finding the right levels of Vitamin C to take if you are overweight may help to better support your immune system", Carr said.

The study determined that

someone weighing 90 kg would need to take an extra 30 milligrams of Vitamin C to achieve the optimal goal of 140mg/day; while someone weighing 120 kilograms would need at least an extra 40 milligrams of vitamin C daily to achieve the optimal 150mg/day.



The easiest way to increase daily Vitamin C intake is by upping the consumption of Vitamin C-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables or by taking a Vitamin C supplement, Carr said.



Source: IANS
Zinc and Vitamin C Not Effective Treatments for COVID-19
Zinc and Vitamin C Not Effective Treatments for COVID-19
In COVID-19 positive patients, zinc or ascorbic acid (vitamin C) - or a combination of the two do not reduce the severity or duration of symptoms.
Advertisement

Why Vitamin C is Important in Your Skincare?
Why Vitamin C is Important in Your Skincare?
 Vitamin C has many benefits. Many skincare products on the market today, highlight vitamin C. Read on to learn more about how to use vitamin C for your skincare.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
View all
Recommended Reading
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Ideal Body WeightIdeal Body Weight
Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B6Vitamin B6
Vitamin B9 Vitamin B9
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin SupplementsVitamin Supplements
Vitamin-FVitamin-F
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Ideal Baby Weight Height and Weight-Kids Ideal Body Weight 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Interaction Checker Diaphragmatic Hernia Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Color Blindness Calculator Sanatogen Vent Forte (Theophylline) Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE