How Microbes From Frogs and Lizards Could Change Cancer Treatment

Scientists have discovered that gut microbes from frogs and lizards may offer a powerful new way to fight cancer naturally.

Discovery and characterization of antitumor gut microbiota from amphibians and reptiles: Ewingella americana as a novel therapeutic agent with dual cytotoxic and immunomodulatory properties



Why Look at Frogs and Lizards for Cancer Solutions?

Japanese tree frogs

Fire-bellied newts

Grass lizards

Why Did Ewingella americana Stand Out the Best?

Targets tumours specifically:

Tumours are low in oxygen, and this bacterium thrives in such conditions, allowing it to gather inside cancer tissue while sparing healthy organs.

Kills cancer cells directly:

It releases natural toxins that damage tumour cells from within.

Wakes up the immune system:

It calls in immune “soldiers” like T cells, B cells, and neutrophils to attack the cancer together.

Are Frog and Lizard Microbes Better Than Standard Cancer Treatments?

Anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy (a modern immune-based cancer drug)

(a modern immune-based cancer drug) Doxorubicin, a widely used chemotherapy drug

Is Ewingella for Cancer Treatment a Safe Option?

Major organs like the liver, kidneys, heart, and lungs are not harmed

Body weight and normal blood tests

In a day, the bacteria in the blood spontaneously disappeared

Antibiotics could readily be used to control it when needed

A New Approach in Cancer Care

Cancer treatment has long relied on surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation; in recent years, immunotherapy offers new hope!With the advancing science and research, scientists have made a breakthrough discovery that certain gut microbes living in the intestines of amphibians and reptiles can potentially fight against cancer!, particularly, showed exceptional ability in shrinking tumours and activating the immune system compared to standard cancer drugs ().Amphibians and reptiles rarely develop cancer in the wild. Scientists owe it to their, which are the communities of bacteria living in their digestive systems!To analyse it, researchers collected gut bacteria from:Out of dozens of bacterial strains tested,to study further, andin mice. This highlights howwe’ve barely begun to explore!Among all tested bacteria,stood out. This naturally occurring gut bacterium showed three remarkable abilities:A single injection completely eliminated tumours in mice—and prevented the cancer from coming back.To test how powerful this bacterium really is, scientists compared it with:The results were striking because normal drugs were only able to retard cancer cell growth, whereaswas able to eliminate tumours in mice with just one dose! This implies that therapy based on bacteria might avoid future burdens and side effects of treatment.Using bacteria as medicine might sound risky, but safety testing showed encouraging results:Becauseis, it may be safer than many experimental bacterial therapies.This study opens the door to an exciting future where naturally occurring gut bacteria become living cancer medicines.One thing is evident from this research, even though human trials are still required: the gut of a frog or lizard may be the source of the next generation of cancer treatments.Source-Taylor and Francis