How Microbes From Frogs and Lizards Could Change Cancer Treatment

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Dec 29 2025 4:27 PM

Scientists have discovered that gut microbes from frogs and lizards may offer a powerful new way to fight cancer naturally.

How Microbes From Frogs and Lizards Could Change Cancer Treatment
Cancer treatment has long relied on surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation; in recent years, immunotherapy offers new hope!
With the advancing science and research, scientists have made a breakthrough discovery that certain gut microbes living in the intestines of amphibians and reptiles can potentially fight against cancer!

Ewingella americana, particularly, showed exceptional ability in shrinking tumours and activating the immune system compared to standard cancer drugs (1 Trusted Source
Discovery and characterization of antitumor gut microbiota from amphibians and reptiles: Ewingella americana as a novel therapeutic agent with dual cytotoxic and immunomodulatory properties

Go to source).


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
A single dose of a naturally occurring frog-gut bacterium wiped out tumours in mice—outperforming standard cancer drugs. #ewingella #frog #lizard #gutmicrobes #cancerresearch #medindia

Why Look at Frogs and Lizards for Cancer Solutions?

Amphibians and reptiles rarely develop cancer in the wild. Scientists owe it to their unique gut microbiomes, which are the communities of bacteria living in their digestive systems!

To analyse it, researchers collected gut bacteria from:
  • Japanese tree frogs
  • Fire-bellied newts
  • Grass lizards
Out of dozens of bacterial strains tested, nine were safe enough to study further, and eight showed tumour-fighting ability in mice. This highlights how biodiversity can hide powerful medical solutions we’ve barely begun to explore!


Why Did Ewingella americana Stand Out the Best?

Among all tested bacteria, Ewingella americana stood out. This naturally occurring gut bacterium showed three remarkable abilities:
  • Targets tumours specifically:
    Tumours are low in oxygen, and this bacterium thrives in such conditions, allowing it to gather inside cancer tissue while sparing healthy organs.
  • Kills cancer cells directly:
    It releases natural toxins that damage tumour cells from within.
  • Wakes up the immune system:
    It calls in immune “soldiers” like T cells, B cells, and neutrophils to attack the cancer together.
A single injection completely eliminated tumours in mice—and prevented the cancer from coming back.


Are Frog and Lizard Microbes Better Than Standard Cancer Treatments?

To test how powerful this bacterium really is, scientists compared it with:
  • Anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy (a modern immune-based cancer drug)
  • Doxorubicin, a widely used chemotherapy drug
The results were striking because normal drugs were only able to retard cancer cell growth, whereas Ewingella americana was able to eliminate tumours in mice with just one dose! This implies that therapy based on bacteria might avoid future burdens and side effects of treatment.


Is Ewingella for Cancer Treatment a Safe Option?

Using bacteria as medicine might sound risky, but safety testing showed encouraging results:
  • Major organs like the liver, kidneys, heart, and lungs are not harmed
  • Body weight and normal blood tests
  • In a day, the bacteria in the blood spontaneously disappeared
  • Antibiotics could readily be used to control it when needed
Because Ewingella americana is naturally occurring and not genetically engineered, it may be safer than many experimental bacterial therapies.

A New Approach in Cancer Care

This study opens the door to an exciting future where naturally occurring gut bacteria become living cancer medicines.

One thing is evident from this research, even though human trials are still required: the gut of a frog or lizard may be the source of the next generation of cancer treatments.

Reference:
  1. Discovery and characterization of antitumor gut microbiota from amphibians and reptiles: Ewingella americana as a novel therapeutic agent with dual cytotoxic and immunomodulatory properties - (https:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19490976.2025.2599562#abstract/)


Source-Taylor and Francis


