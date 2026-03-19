How Men`s Health Influences Pregnancy Outcomes

A father’s health and early life experiences impact both pregnancy outcomes and the biological and physical development of the next generation.
Latest study proves that paternal preconception health, a father’s wellness before a baby is even conceived, is crucial for improving successful pregnancy outcomes.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
More equitable preconception health: Paternal lifecourse opportunities for better pregnancy, child, and family outcomes
Go to source) The revelation was made by new research from the University of Southampton and international partners, published in The Lancet. While father’s health is an important factor in the health of the next generation, the study challenges the traditional focus on maternal care alone for healthy pregnancy.
By prioritizing the well-being of men, we can better address systematic health disparities and the long-term heritage of racism that affect family health.
The findings advocate for a shared responsibility for parenthood that not only improves child development but also plays a pivotal role in reducing gender inequalities in healthcare.
Can a Father’s Lifestyle Influence the Health of His Future Child?“Research into the influence of fathers on pregnancy and parenthood has previously been neglected,” says Professor Keith Godfrey, a senior author of the study at the University of Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).
“Now this is changing, it is becoming clear that fathers have a real impact on pregnancy. Their own health and behaviours like their weight, whether they use substances, and their age can influence pregnancy and child outcomes - not just the pregnant person’s.
“For some aspects, the influence of the father is even stronger than that of the mother, with some of these fathers’ effects linked to experiences from their own childhood.”
This transdisciplinary review uses evidence from biological, behavioural and social sciences to create a framework for men's role in pregnancy and parenthood preparation (“preconception health”).
What Are the Direct Biological Effects of Paternal Health on Infants?Dr. Danielle Schoenaker, also from the University of Southampton and NIHR Southampton BRC and a co-author of the research, said: “Our findings show that a man's early life experiences, including stress, physical and mental health, environment, and education, influence his health during his reproductive years.
“These factors can, in turn, affect his partner's health and health behaviours (such as prenatal care) before and during pregnancy, as well as having direct biological effects on the developing infant.”
The research addresses ethical concerns, noting that placing all responsibility for a child's future health on the birthing parent reinforces gender biases.
Jonathan Huang, lead author of the study and Assistant Professor at the University of Hawai’i, said: “Racism and colonialism have disrupted family and community roles for many Black and brown men, creating barriers to addressing their health needs. This disruption underscores the need for culturally grounded approaches.
A New Era of Shared Responsibility: Paternal Care Reduces Global Health Disparities“Policies and programs are needed to strengthen family and community bonds while centring the health and well-being of men within their cultural roles.”
The researchers emphasise that policymakers, public health agencies, clinicians, researchers and men themselves all have a role in improving preconception health.
Professor Godfrey summarises: “Investing in the well-being of boys and young men is key to reducing health disparities and improving outcomes for future generations. Raising awareness about the importance of men’s health does not diminish the critical importance of women and pregnant persons’ well-being.
Rather, it serves as a collective call to ensure that men and partners are equipped to be supportive partners, allies, and caregivers before, during, and long after pregnancy.”
Reference:
- More equitable preconception health: Paternal lifecourse opportunities for better pregnancy, child, and family outcomes - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)00148-0/abstract)
Source-Eurekalert