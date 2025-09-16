About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Medications Can Leave Lasting Shifts in Gut Microbiome

by Manjubashini on Sep 16 2025 10:48 AM

Antibiotics use in long-term can weaken the gut's natural lining, contributing to an increase in abdominal weight.

Medications taken long-term can leave prolonged impacts on the gut microbiome, a study reveals from the University of Tartu Institute of Genomics (1 Trusted Source
A hidden confounder for microbiome studies: medications used years before sample collection

Go to source).
On analysis of prescription data from more than 2,500 participants, scientists found that most drugs considered were connected to persistent alterations of the gut microbiome.

Common Medications Accumulate in Gut Altering the Microbiome
Common medications can accumulate in gut bacteria, altering bacterial function and potentially reducing the effectiveness of the drug.
Even drugs like antidepressants, beta-blockers, proton pump inhibitors, and benzodiazepines can leave a lasting "fingerprint" on the gut's delicate microbial community.

“Most microbiome studies only consider current medications, but our results show that past drug use can be just as important as it is a surprisingly strong factor in explaining individual microbiome differences,” said Dr. Oliver Aasmets, lead author. This highlights that it is critical to account for drug usage history when studying links between the microbiome and disease.

Unexpected Drug Specific Imprints

Interestingly, benzodiazepines—commonly prescribed for anxiety—had microbiome effects comparable to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Psychiatric Drugs Affect Quantity & Composition of Gut Bacteria
New study results raise questions about the specificity of psychoactive drug action, and if confirmed in humans whether psychiatrists might need to consider the effects on the body before prescribing.
The results also show that drugs from the same class that might be used for the same condition, e.g. diazepam and alprazolam, may differ in how much they disrupt the microbiome.

Follow-up samples from a subset of participants confirmed that starting or stopping certain drugs caused predictable microbial shifts, suggesting causal effects.

Quiz on Gut Microbiome
The Call to Future Research that Includes Medication History

Despite the small sample size of the second time-point analysis, the authors were able to verify long-term effects of proton pump inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and antibiotics, such as penicillins in combination and macrolides.

“This is a comprehensive systematic evaluation of long-term medication effects on the microbiome using real-world medical health records,” said Professor Elin Org, corresponding author.

Quiz on Antibiotics
“We hope this encourages researchers and clinicians to factor in medication history when interpreting microbiome data.”

Reference:
Source-Eurekalert


