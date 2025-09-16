How Medications Can Leave Lasting Shifts in Gut Microbiome

Antibiotics use in long-term can weaken the gut's natural lining, contributing to an increase in abdominal weight.

Unexpected Drug Specific Imprints

The Call to Future Research that Includes Medication History

a study reveals from the University of Tartu Institute of Genomics ().On analysis of prescription data from more than 2,500 participants, scientists found that most drugs considered were connected to persistent alterations of the gut microbiome.“Most microbiome studies only consider current medications, but our results show that past drug use can be just as important as it is a surprisingly strong factor in explaining individual microbiome differences,” said Dr. Oliver Aasmets, lead author. This highlights that it is critical to account for drug usage history when studying links between the microbiome and disease.Interestingly,The results also show that drugs from the same class that might be used for the same condition, e.g.Follow-up samples from a subset of participants confirmed that starting or stopping certain drugs caused predictable microbial shifts, suggesting causal effects.Despite the small sample size of the second time-point analysis, the authors were able to verify long-term effects of proton pump inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and antibiotics, such as penicillins in combination and macrolides.“This is a comprehensive systematic evaluation of long-term medication effects on the microbiome using real-world medical health records,” said Professor Elin Org, corresponding author.“We hope this encourages researchers and clinicians to factor in medication history when interpreting microbiome data.”Source-Eurekalert