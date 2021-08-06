by Jayashree on  June 8, 2021 at 10:18 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How Make Heart Attacks Less Deadly?
Heart attack means an area of damaged and dying heart muscle caused by an interruption in the blood supply due to doctors' ability to diagnose and treat smaller, less deadly heart attacks and the institution of specialized coronary care units are more equipped.

Recent population assessment published in the medical journal of Australia is the first study to evaluate long term survival after acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in all patients admitted to Australian and New Zealand public and most private hospitals with an AMI between 2009 and 2015.

"A total of 120 155 patients (50.2%) underwent revascularisation (STEMI, 72.2%; NSTEMI, 42.1%); 7-year survival exceeded 80% for patients in each group who underwent revascularisation, and was lower than 45% for those who did not," the authors, led by Dr Bora Nadlacki, wrote.


Results of the study show that 7-year survival is greater than 80% for patients aged under 65 years and for those who underwent revascularisation and the survival rate was poorer for older patients with non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and lower revascularisation rates.

As angiograms and revascularisation rates decline with age, clinicians were reluctant to pursue an early invasive approach in older patients but the potential for absolute risk reduction with therapy is greatest for these patients makes the treatment of older people with AMI as suboptimal.

Apart from this, lack of data in older age group and improper NSTEMI treatment pathway and guidelines makes treatment choice complicate for older population.

such disparities are seen in treating women patients as they don't present typical signs of heart attack like in men and the location of the patient also influences the treatment outcome.

As a whole treating heart attack among general public these disparities need to avoided and more research regarding these complexities can improve the heart attack survival rate.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Plant-based Dinner Lowers Heart Disease Risk by 10 Percent
People who consume a plant-based diet for dinner are at lower risk of heart disease by ten percent. Eating lots of saturated fat, processed meats and added sugars can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.
READ MORE
New Study Finding Provides Hope For Young Women After Heart Attack
In contrast to the prevailing literature, women experiencing an early-onset heart attack have favorable long-term outcomes compared to men, despite being prescribed fewer preventive medications.
READ MORE
Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore
Any deviation from normal health can cause symptoms, some of which are ominous and need immediate attention.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditis