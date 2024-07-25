How Machine Learning Transforms Functional Neurological Disorder Classification?

Researchers trained a machine learning algorithm to distinguish the brain patterns of patients with functional neurological disorder (FND) from those of healthy individuals and participants with psychiatric disorders (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Machine learning classification of functional neurological disorder using structural brain MRI features
What is Functional Neurological DisorderIn this study, we investigated whether structural brain MRI has potential to be a clinically useful tool for diagnosing FND. Individuals with FND, a common, costly and potentially disabling condition at the intersection of neurology and psychiatry, can experience physical symptoms such as abnormal movements, limb weakness and/or convulsions.
Our findings point out the importance of both brain structure and function in the biological basis of FND.
Furthermore, the algorithm showed proof-of-concept potential in distinguishing individuals with FND, which is a first step in investigating the possibility to use structural brain MRI to assist in the diagnosis of FND.
We sought to investigate whether supervised machine learning, trained on structural brain MRI features, could be used to predict whether individuals had a diagnosis of functional neurological disorder (FND).
This question was motivated by a lack of clinical translatability from past studies investigating grey matter differences in FND, because they have for the most part relied on univariate, group-level analyses, and have reported heterogeneous findings.
We successfully classified participants with mixed FND against healthy control participants at rates significantly above-chance, and classification performance became even more robust when focusing on a functional motor disorder subtype.
These findings emphasize the need to consider brain structure alongside functional neurocircuitry in the pathophysiology of FND and establish proof-of-concept for structural brain MRI as a potential adjunctive diagnostic tool in FND. Next steps involve out-of-sample replications and multi-site classification efforts to establish the generalizability of these findings, as well as exploring the possibility of data-driven subgroupings in larger-scale data.
Reference:
- Machine learning classification of functional neurological disorder using structural brain MRI features - (https://jnnp.bmj.com/content/early/2024/07/20/jnnp-2024-333499)
Source-Eurekalert