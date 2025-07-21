How Low Sodium Can Turn Heart Drugs Dangerous

Hyponatremia is a condition where blood sodium levels drop too low, causing symptoms like headache, nausea, confusion, and fatigue

‘Drug therapy can silently interact with #electrolytes, leading to issues like #LowSodium (#hyponatremia). Physicians, be extra aware in older adults and hospitalized patients—they're more vulnerable! #GeriatricCare #HeartRhythmDrugs’

Flecainide and Low Sodium: A Dangerous Mix for Cardiac Conduction

Impaired Sodium Channels Shift Heart to Backup Electrical Pathways

Sodium Monitoring: A Critical Component in Arrhythmia Management

