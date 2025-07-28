How Long Must We Wait to Call It Dementia?

Diagnosis of dementia takes far too long—new global research explains why.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Time from diagnosis to institutionalization and death in people with dementia



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Dementia steals time before it steals memory—early diagnosis gives it back #dementia #earlydiagnosis #mentalhealth #geriatrics #medindia ’

Dementia steals time before it steals memory—early diagnosis gives it back #dementia #earlydiagnosis #mentalhealth #geriatrics #medindia ’

Advertisement

Lost Time: The Long Road to a Diagnosis

Advertisement

Younger Brains, Longer Waits

Barriers Beyond Biology

The Way Forward: What Needs to Change

Public awareness campaigns

Training healthcare workers

Improving access to specialists, especially memory clinics

Time from diagnosis to institutionalization and death in people with dementia - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7984226/ )