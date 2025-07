How Long Must We Wait to Call It Dementia?

Diagnosis of dementia takes far too long—new global research explains why.

Diagnosis of dementia takes far too long—new global research explains why.



Many people with dementia wait years for a diagnosis. This delay can be too late for early interventions to be effective, even with progress in brain research.found that it takes an average ofto diagnose dementia after the first signs appear. Early-onset cases may take even longer. This first-of-its-kind global review uncovers not only the timelines but also the real-life barriers behind these delays. Let’s break down what this means, why it matters, and where we go from here().On average, people with dementia wait 3.5 years from first symptoms to a confirmed diagnosis. For those with, the delay stretches to 4.1 years. This delay is critical—early diagnosis allows access to treatment, planning, and support when it can make the most difference. Yet, the journey is long due to lack of awareness, confusing symptoms, and a slow-moving healthcare system.Surprisingly, younger people are more likely to face delayed diagnosis. Frontotemporal dementia is more common in younger adults. It is often misdiagnosed or misunderstood, which leads to longer waits for care. People can start showing signs of dementia between ages. The younger ones are often overlooked. They might be misdiagnosed with stress or mental health problems instead of dementia.Diagnosis isn’t delayed by symptoms alone—it’s often social, cultural, and systemic barriers that stand in the way. Fear , stigma, and wrong beliefs about aging can make it tough for people to seek help. Also, language and cultural differences in healthcare tools add to the problem. Even in high-income countries, onlyof dementia cases are ever diagnosed, showing just how big this gap remains.There is a need for urgent multi-level strategies to reduce diagnosis delays. This includes:It's crucial to work with people with dementia and their caregivers to redesign the system. As the researchers put it: we need both evidence and empathy to make faster diagnoses a reality.Source-University College London