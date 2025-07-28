How Long Must We Wait to Call It Dementia?

Diagnosis of dementia takes far too long—new global research explains why.
Many people with dementia wait years for a diagnosis. This delay can be too late for early interventions to be effective, even with progress in brain research. University College London(UCL) researchers found that it takes an average of 3.5 years to diagnose dementia after the first signs appear. Early-onset cases may take even longer. This first-of-its-kind global review uncovers not only the timelines but also the real-life barriers behind these delays. Let’s break down what this means, why it matters, and where we go from here(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Time from diagnosis to institutionalization and death in people with dementia
Go to source).
Lost Time: The Long Road to a DiagnosisOn average, people with dementia wait 3.5 years from first symptoms to a confirmed diagnosis. For those with early-onset dementia , the delay stretches to 4.1 years. This delay is critical—early diagnosis allows access to treatment, planning, and support when it can make the most difference. Yet, the journey is long due to lack of awareness, confusing symptoms, and a slow-moving healthcare system.
Younger Brains, Longer WaitsSurprisingly, younger people are more likely to face delayed diagnosis. Frontotemporal dementia is more common in younger adults. It is often misdiagnosed or misunderstood, which leads to longer waits for care. People can start showing signs of dementia between ages 54 and 93 . The younger ones are often overlooked. They might be misdiagnosed with stress or mental health problems instead of dementia.
Barriers Beyond BiologyDiagnosis isn’t delayed by symptoms alone—it’s often social, cultural, and systemic barriers that stand in the way. Fear, stigma, and wrong beliefs about aging can make it tough for people to seek help. Also, language and cultural differences in healthcare tools add to the problem. Even in high-income countries, only 50–65% of dementia cases are ever diagnosed, showing just how big this gap remains.
The Way Forward: What Needs to ChangeThere is a need for urgent multi-level strategies to reduce diagnosis delays. This includes:
- Public awareness campaigns
- Training healthcare workers
- Improving access to specialists, especially memory clinics
Reference:
Source-University College London