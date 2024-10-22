How Loneliness Is Impacting the Health of Older Adults?

Socially isolated seniors are at a higher risk of insufficient intake of key micronutrients, particularly vitamin C and vitamin B6, as per a study by University College London (UCL), published in the journal Age and Ageing (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). This deficiency increases their chances of developing health issues, highlighting the importance of addressing both social and nutritional factors in elderly care.
These micronutrients are typically found in small quantities in fruit, vegetables, legumes (such as peas, beans, and lentils), and fish, suggesting a diet lacking in these food sources.
“This is important as inadequate intake of these micronutrients puts people at greater risk of health problems as they get older,” said professor Andrew Steptoe from UCL Behavioural Science and Health.
Social Isolation Increases the Risk of Vitamin DeficiencyOne explanation for this link is that if people are more isolated, they might not have others around them to provide information about what is healthy and encourage a more varied diet.
Older people also tend to stick to diets they know and might not vary their foods as much as they used to, said the authors.
The respondents were scored on how socially isolated they were, based on whether they lived alone, how frequently they saw friends and relatives outside their household, and whether they took part in any clubs or organizations.
Social isolation was not linked to a higher likelihood of inadequate calcium, iron, and vitamin B12, micronutrients largely derived from meat, eggs, and dairy.
This suggested that people who were less socially connected in the study may be more likely to have a more traditional diet with fewer vegetables (such as dark leafy greens), fruit, nuts, seeds, and legumes.
