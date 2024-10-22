About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Loneliness Is Impacting the Health of Older Adults?

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 22 2024 11:32 PM

Socially isolated seniors are at a higher risk of insufficient intake of key micronutrients, particularly vitamin C and vitamin B6, as per a study by University College London (UCL), published in the journal Age and Ageing (1 Trusted Source
Social isolation, loneliness and low dietary micronutrient intake amongst older people in England

Go to source).
This deficiency increases their chances of developing health issues, highlighting the importance of addressing both social and nutritional factors in elderly care.

The researchers found that people who were more socially isolated were more likely to have a lower than recommended intake of five micronutrients that are essential for health: magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, folate, and vitamin B6.

These micronutrients are typically found in small quantities in fruit, vegetables, legumes (such as peas, beans, and lentils), and fish, suggesting a diet lacking in these food sources.

“This is important as inadequate intake of these micronutrients puts people at greater risk of health problems as they get older,” said professor Andrew Steptoe from UCL Behavioural Science and Health.

Social Isolation Increases the Risk of Vitamin Deficiency

One explanation for this link is that if people are more isolated, they might not have others around them to provide information about what is healthy and encourage a more varied diet.

Older people also tend to stick to diets they know and might not vary their foods as much as they used to, said the authors.

Researchers used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA), in which a nationally representative population sample in England answers a wide range of questions every two years.

The respondents were scored on how socially isolated they were, based on whether they lived alone, how frequently they saw friends and relatives outside their household, and whether they took part in any clubs or organizations.

The team found that a one-point increase in participants’ social isolation score was linked to a higher likelihood of inadequate intake of five out of nine key micronutrients two years later.

Social isolation was not linked to a higher likelihood of inadequate calcium, iron, and vitamin B12, micronutrients largely derived from meat, eggs, and dairy.

This suggested that people who were less socially connected in the study may be more likely to have a more traditional diet with fewer vegetables (such as dark leafy greens), fruit, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Reference:
  1. Social isolation, loneliness and low dietary micronutrient intake amongst older people in England - (https://academic.oup.com/ageing/article/53/10/afae223/7820627?login=true)


Source-IANS


