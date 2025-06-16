How Japan`s Demographic Decline Is Echoing Through Its Ecosystems

Biodiversity is more stable where human populations are steady, regardless of growth or decline elsewhere.

Biodiversity change under human depopulation in Japan



Rewilding vs. Urban Sprawl: A Call for Policy Change in Japan



‘Researchers are calling #Japan a global 'Depopulation Vanguard Country,' warning that observed #depopulation & #biodiversity losses could soon spread across East Asia & Europe.’

