How Is AI Improving Safety in Liposuction Surgery?

Liposuction is the world’s most common cosmetic surgery, and researchers aim to refine an AI model to improve patient safety worldwide.

TOP INSIGHT A groundbreaking new #AI_model is making #cosmetic_surgery safer. By using #predictive_analytics, surgeons can now anticipate blood loss in high-volume liposuction with 94% accuracy, allowing for more precise planning and individualized patient care. #MedTech #AI #Liposuction

Researchers Call AI Model a Breakthrough for Safer Liposuction

Why Blood Loss Remains a Key Risk in High-Volume Liposuction

94% Accuracy Strengthens AI’s Role in Safer Body Contouring

Artificial Intelligence–Driven Blood Loss Prediction in Large-Volume Liposuction: Enhancing Precision and Patient Safety - (https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/fulltext/2026/01000/artificial_intelligence_driven_blood_loss.18.aspx)

according to a study published in the January issue ofthe official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is part of the Lippincott portfolio published by Wolters Kluwer.Researchers describe the AI-based tool as a significant advancement in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with the potential to enhance patient safety and improve surgical outcomes. The study was led by Mauricio E. Perez Pachon, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Jose T. Santaella, MD, of CIMA Clinic-Loja in Ecuador.By using AI-driven predictive analytics, the model enables surgeons to better anticipate blood loss during high-volume liposuction procedures, allowing for more precise surgical planning and individualized patient care. The researchers note that this approach could help reduce the risk of complications, particularly excessive blood loss, and support safer, more efficient operative decisions.Although liposuction is generally safe, excessive blood loss is a potentially serious complication, especially when higher volumes of fat are removed.AI-based tools have been developed to prevent blood loss in various medical specialties and surgical procedures, such as spinal, orthopedic, and trauma surgery.Drs. Perez Pachon and Santaella and colleagues used machine learning technologies to analyze data from 721 patients undergoing large-volume liposuction, with a total volume of over 4,000 milliliters (four liters) of fat and fluid removed. All procedures were carried out at two clinics, one in Colombia and one in Ecuador, following identical liposuction protocols.Data from a random sample of 621 patients were used to develop a model for predicting estimated blood loss, incorporating a wide range of demographic, clinical, and surgical data. The researchers then tested their model's performance in predicting the volume of blood loss in the remaining 100 patients. The results showed "excellent agreement" between the predicted and estimated blood loss volumes, with a standard deviation (variation around the average) of 26 milliliters. The maximum difference between predicted and actual blood loss was about 188 mL, while the minimum difference was just 0.22 mL.Overall, thewhere anticipating intraoperative blood loss is crucial for patient safety and operative planning," the researchers write."Surgeons can use the predicted blood loss estimates to make informed decisions about perioperative management, such as the need for blood transfusions, fluid management, and other critical care measures.""This proactive approach can significantly reduce the incidence of adverse events, improve recovery times, and contribute to better patient education and informed consent processes," Drs. Perez Pachon and Santaella conclude.The researchers plan additional studies to refine their AI model, including further training with data from surgeons worldwide. Dr Perez Pachon comments: "We believe that future research into AI technology has limitless potential to enhance patient safety, and we look forward to continued development in this area."Source-Eurekalert