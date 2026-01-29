How Insulin Levels at 47 Predict Menopausal Symptoms

Midlife fasting insulin level is an essential marker of earlier onset and persistent menopausal hot flashes.

, according to new research from the University of Victoria (UVic) and published inThe study shows thatact as an essential sign for an earlier onset and longer duration of night sweats and cold sweats.(Elevated insulin is also linked to rising testosterone levels during the menopausal transition.Understanding yourmay be the secret to managing these persistent hot flashes and night sweats, which can be achieved throughHot flashes, night sweats and cold sweats — collectively referred to as vasomotor symptoms — affect around 75 per cent of women during the menopausal transition. These symptoms can appear two years before a woman’s final menstrual period and persist for as long as 10 years beyond it. They dramatically impact women’s quality of life.It is hard to present at a board meeting while experiencing a sudden sensation of feverish warmth, with a face turning beet red. It is tough to care for elders or children, and to show up for work as a police officer or surgeon, when nightly sleep is disrupted by drenching sweats.“There’s been a growing awareness of the interplay between metabolic health and reproductive health,” says Nicole Templeman, assistant professor of biology at UVic, and Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Metabolic Determinants of Reproduction and Aging.For example,Finally, increased vasomotor symptom severity has been associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.“Given that insulin may be elevated in the early stages of metabolic disorders, we decided to investigate whether insulin levels prior to menopause might inform the incidence and severity of menopause symptoms,” says Templeman.The research drew upon data from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), which followed women longitudinally from a pre-/perimenopausal baseline (42-52 years of age) over 10 years, across seven sites in the United States.Using metabolic measurements collected from participants at the age of 47, Athar, Templeman, and their coauthors tested how metabolic traits at this early study time point related to physiological features of the menopausal transition.The researchers observed that. The most pronounced statistical association for each was a correspondence between higher insulin or BMI and a younger onset of hot flashes.These research findings raise the question of whether women might be able to forestall or manage vasomotor symptoms by lowering their insulin levels — through lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet and physical exercise.Reversing obesity is complex and challenging. However, in some cases. For instance,Such possibilities are worth further investigation, as this study indicates thatSource-Eurekalert