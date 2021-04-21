How Inhibition of Enzyme Leads to the Development of Alzheimer's Analyzed

Their colleagues managed to crystallize the complex and determine its three-dimensional structure using X-ray crystallography. This involved X-rays being fired at the protein crystals, which allowed the atomic structure of the crystals to be calculated from the diffraction of the X-rays. A computer model of the structure was then generated."Thanks to the model, we can now see exactly how meprin β and fetuin-B bind together," said Professor Walter Stöcker, who conducted the research at JGU together with Dr. Hagen Körschgen and Nele von Wiegen."This research represents an excellent starting point for gaining a better understanding of diseases such as Alzheimer's and for developing the drugs to combat them."Moreover, people with Alzheimer's disease have relatively little fetuin-B in their blood, which in turn may lead to a lack of regulation of meprin β. "If it is possible to develop a drug that binds to the enzyme and inhibits it in a similar way to fetuin-B, this could be a new way of treating Alzheimer's," concluded Stöcker.Source: Medindia