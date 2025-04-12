How Immune Signals in the Brain Affect Mood and Anxiety

Immune molecules called cytokines influence mood, behavior, and brain activity, revealing new possibilities for treating conditions like autism and anxiety.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines bidirectionally modulate amygdala circuits regulating anxiety



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Cytokines, the body's "chemical messengers," not only control inflammation but also communicate with the brain, linking your immune and nervous systems in surprising ways!’

Cytokines, the body's "chemical messengers," not only control inflammation but also communicate with the brain, linking your immune and nervous systems in surprising ways!’

Advertisements

Mapping the Role of Cytokines

Advertisements

Cytokines and the Brain’s Fear Center

Advertisements

Cytokines and Social Behavior

Role of IL-17E in the Brain

Next Steps in Understanding Cytokine Passage into the Brain

Inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines bidirectionally modulate amygdala circuits regulating anxiety - (https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(25)00278-8?)