How HIV-Infected Cells Cause a Range of Metabolic Conditions?

Vesicles released from HIV infected cells contain a viral protein called Nef. The viral protein impairs cholesterol metabolism and triggers inflammation in uninfected bystander cells, reveals a study published in PLOS Pathogens.

HIV infects only a limited repertoire of cells expressing HIV receptors. But HIV infection is also associated with conditions involving the dysfunction of cells that cannot be infected by HIV, such as hardening of the arteries, dementia, kidney impairment, and certain heart problems. These HIV-associated conditions persist even after successful application of antiretroviral therapy, when no virus is found in the blood. Many of these conditions involve impairments in cholesterol metabolism. In the new study, Sviridov and colleagues examined the mechanisms that may contribute to HIV-associated metabolic conditions.



The authors add, "Our study points to a common mechanism of various co-morbidities of HIV infection. This opens a possibility to target this mechanism using drugs affecting cholesterol metabolism to treat several co-morbidities in people living with HIV."







