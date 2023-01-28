About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How High Fat/Calorie Diet Tricks the Brain to Eat Less?

by Karishma Abhishek on January 28, 2023 at 12:37 AM
Font : A-A+

How High Fat/Calorie Diet Tricks the Brain to Eat Less?

Consuming a high-fat/calorie diet regularly may weaken the brain's capability to manage calorie intake. New research in rats published in The Journal of Physiology found that after short periods of being fed a high-fat/high-calorie diet, the brain adapts to react to what is being ingested and reduces the amount of food eaten to balance calorie intake.

The researchers from Penn State College of Medicine, US, suggest that calorie intake is regulated in the short-term by cells called astrocytes (large star-shaped cells in the brain that regulate many different functions of neurons in the brain) that control the signaling pathway between the brain and the gut. Continuously eating a high-fat/calorie diet seems to disrupt this signaling pathway.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
How High-fat Diets Trigger Inflammatory Immune Cell Generation

How High-fat Diets Trigger Inflammatory Immune Cell Generation


In the bone marrow of mice model it was found that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells.
Advertisement


Adaptation of Brain to Balance Calorie Intake

Understanding the brain's role and the complex mechanisms that lead to overeating, a behavior that can lead to weight gain and obesity, could help develop therapies to treat it.

Obesity is a global public health concern because it is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. In England, 63% of adults are considered above a healthy weight, and around half of these are living with obesity.
High-fat Diet may Trigger Pain Sensations Without Obesity or Diabetes

High-fat Diet may Trigger Pain Sensations Without Obesity or Diabetes


Eating a high-fat diet may cause pain sensations even in the absence of pre-existing conditions like obesity or diabetes.
Advertisement

One in three children leaving primary school is overweight or obese. Dr. Kirsteen Browning, Penn State College of Medicine, US, said,

"Calorie intake seems to be regulated in the short-term by astrocytes. We found that a brief exposure (three to five days) of high fat/calorie diet has the greatest effect on astrocytes, triggering the normal signalling pathway to control the stomach. Over time, astrocytes seem to desensitise to the high fat food. Around 10-14 days of eating high fat/calorie diet, astrocytes seem to fail to react and the brain's ability to regulate calorie intake seems to be lost. This disrupts the signalling to the stomach and delays how it empties."

Astrocytes initially react when high-fat/calorie food is ingested. Their activation triggers the release of gliotransmitters, chemicals (including glutamate and ATP) that excite nerve cells and enable normal signaling pathways to stimulate neurons that control how the stomach works.

This ensures the stomach contracts correctly to fill and empty in response to food passing through the digestive system. When astrocytes are inhibited, the cascade is disrupted. The decrease in signaling chemicals leads to a delay in digestion because the stomach doesn't fill and empty appropriately.

The vigorous investigation used behavioral observation to monitor food intake in rats (N=205, 133 males, 72 females) which were fed a control or high fat/calorie diet for one, three, five, or 14 days. This was combined with pharmacological and specialist genetic approaches (both in vivo and in vitro) to target distinct neural circuits.

Enabling the researchers to specifically inhibit astrocytes in a particular region of the brainstem (the posterior part of the brain that connects the brain to the spinal cord), so they could assess how individual neurons behaved to studying rats' behavior when awake.

Next Phase in Progress!

Human studies will need to be carried out to confirm if the same mechanism occurs in humans. If this is the case, further testing will be required to assess if the mechanism could be safely targeted without disrupting other neural pathways.

The researchers have plans to further explore the mechanism. Dr Kirsteen Browning said,

"We have yet to find out whether the loss of astrocyte activity and the signalling mechanism is the cause of overeating or that it occurs in response to the overeating. We are eager to find out whether it is possible to reactivate the brain's apparent lost ability to regulate calorie intake. If this is the case, it could lead to interventions to help restore calorie regulation in humans."

Source: Eurekalert
High-Fat Diet May Alter Immune System

High-Fat Diet May Alter Immune System


Healthcare providers increase or decrease the ratios of oleic acid and palmitic acid for a patient depending on their particular risk of infection or sepsis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate ...
Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How High Fat/Calorie Diet Tricks the Brain to Eat Less? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests