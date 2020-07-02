How Hereditary Genetic Testing Effects Impact Breast Cancer Treatment

Researchers collected information from the Georgia and California Cancer Registries from 20,568 women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and matched it to genetic testing results. All data was linked through an objective third party and deidentified for researchers to analyze. Results are published in JAMA Oncology.
Researchers looked at the characteristics of patients' tumors to assess what the recommended treatment options would be based on standard guidelines. Then they compared actual treatments for women who tested positive for BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, which carry the highest risk for additional cancers, those who tested positive for other genes associated with breast cancer, and those whose tests were negative or identified a variant not known to increase breast cancer risk.
They found distinct differences in surgery, radiation and chemotherapy treatments among women who were positive for an inherited genetic mutation.
Surgery: 66% of BRCA-positive patients underwent double mastectomy, compared to 24% of patients with a negative genetic test
Radiation: 51% of BRCA-positive patients who were candidates for radiation received it, compared to 82% of patients with a negative genetic test
Chemotherapy: 38% of BRCA-positive patients who were candidates to forgo chemotherapy got it, compared to 30% of patients with a negative genetic test
The observed relationship of surgical treatment to genetic test results are in line with guidelines supporting double mastectomy as an effective strategy to prevent future cancer risk. But guidelines do not recommend using genetic testing results to determine whether radiation or chemotherapy are needed to treat the diagnosed cancer.
The gaps in radiation were particularly striking as radiation after lumpectomy is considered key to achieving the best outcome with breast conservation. The researchers propose that some patients may have skipped radiation because they intend to have a mastectomy in the future. Another explanation could be concern about whether radiation would increase cancer risk for these patients.
"We need to understand this gap better, because it could have potential implications on patients' outcomes," says Katz, professor of general medicine and of health management and policy at the University of Michigan.
"Our findings should reinforce that physicians who treat cancer need to be increasingly attentive to the clinical implications of genetic testing after diagnosis. Test results must be optimally integrated into the patient's treatment to manage her cancer today and her risk in the future," Kurian says.
Source: Eurekalert