How Gut Blastocystis Enhances the Benefits of a Healthy Diet

Common gut microbe called Blastocystis might play a surprising role in how our diet impacts our health, a new study suggests. The research, led by a team from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), found that individuals with higher levels of Blastocystis in their gut tended to have better markers of cardiovascular health and lower body fat (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Role of the gut microbiota in nutrition and health
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
People with higher levels of Blastocystis had better markers of cardiovascular health and lower body fat, even after accounting for diet. #medindia #guthealth #blastocystis’
Tweet it Now
People with higher levels of Blastocystis had better markers of cardiovascular health and lower body fat, even after accounting for diet. #medindia #guthealth #blastocystis’
Advertisement
Blastocystis: Friend or Foe?Blastocystis is a single-celled organism found in the digestive system of many people. It has been a subject of debate in the scientific community, with some considering it a parasite and others believing it to be harmless. This new study suggests Blastocystis may actually have some health benefits.
The researchers examined data from over 57,000 people across 32 countries. They analyzed the presence of Blastocystis in the gut and investigated how it might influence the effects of different foods on individuals' cardiometabolic health, including factors like obesity , diabetes, and heart disease.
Advertisement
Blastocystis Linked to Healthier Diets and Favorable Health MarkersThe study revealed that Blastocystis levels were associated with consuming more plant-based and minimally processed foods, which are generally considered to be part of a healthy diet. Interestingly, Blastocystis was rarely found in newborns, suggesting it's acquired later in life. The researchers even found evidence of Blastocystis in stool samples dating back to 595 AD, indicating it's not necessarily a sign of a modern lifestyle.
The study also showed that people with higher levels of Blastocystis had more favorable blood sugar and cholesterol profiles, suggesting a potential positive impact on heart health beyond the effects of diet alone. Conversely, lower Blastocystis levels were linked to an increased risk of obesity.
Another interesting finding was that adults who participated in a separate six-month dietary intervention study showed an increase in Blastocystis prevalence and abundance after improving their diet quality.
Advertisement
Blastocystis: A Potential Key to Personalized Nutrition?These findings suggest that Blastocystis might play a role in how our bodies respond to diet and how well we digest our food. The presence and level of Blastocystis in the gut could potentially explain why some people benefit more from healthy eating than others.
The researchers emphasize the need for further studies to determine if manipulating Blastocystis levels could be a viable strategy for preventing diseases. This aligns with the growing field of research on how modifying gut bacteria can improve health.
Reference:
- Role of the gut microbiota in nutrition and health - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6000740/)
Source-Medindia