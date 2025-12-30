How Green Roofs Make Us Feel Cooler, the Surprising Science

Green bus shelters could help commuters beat extreme heat through cooling and aesthetics that influence perception.
Green aesthetic appeal is truly involved in how we experience heat. Greener environments make us feel cooler, elevating commuting comfort and heat stress resilience, according to a recent study from the University of British Columbia, published in Urban Climate. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hot stops, cool looks- Aesthetic solutions for thermal comfort at transit stops
Go to source)
Researchers found that changing basic infrastructure and look with nature-based solutions can result in higher levels of comfort, regardless of actual temperature or weather.
The psychology behind these green surroundings provokes visual attraction and is tied to physiological relief.
Green Shelters Show How Perception Overcomes TemperatureThe research examined 60 bus stops across Denver, Colorado, a semi-arid city increasingly affected by extreme heat.
Researchers combined on-site micrometeorological measurements, including air temperature, radiant heat, and physiological heat stress indices, with surveys of transit users, asking riders how hot or comfortable they felt and how visually pleasant they found each stop.
Visual appeal emerged as one of the strongest predictors of perceived thermal comfort, alongside standard heat measures. Riders were more likely to report feeling comfortable at bus stops they rated as visually pleasant, even when physical heat stress levels were high.
Even at hotter bus stops, people were more likely to feel comfortable if they liked what they were looking at. This didn’t reduce actual heat exposure, but it did change how the heat was experienced.
Designing the Surroundings for Both Shade and BeautyThe study also examined which features of bus stop environments were associated with higher aesthetic ratings. Bus stops with greater tree canopy cover and more visible vegetation were more likely to be rated as visually pleasant by transit users.
By contrast, conventional bus shelters alone were often rated lower in aesthetic appeal. The researchers caution that shelters still matter for heat protection, but that design and visual quality warrant further attention in transit planning.
“This highlights a design challenge, not a simple solution,” said senior author Dr. Melissa McHale, associate professor of urban ecology and sustainability at UBC. “Shelters are important, but design choices matter. The way infrastructure looks and feels can influence people’s experience of heat, even when physical exposure remains high.”
The Role of Experiential Design in Building People-Centered TransitAs cities across North America grapple with rising temperatures and the need to keep public transit usable and equitable during heat waves, the findings point to the importance of integrating experiential design alongside physical cooling strategies.
“Green infrastructure doesn’t replace the need to reduce heat exposure,” said Dr. McHale, recently awarded a $1-million Wall Fellowship for research that aims to help B.C. communities adapt to a hotter, drier and more fire-prone future.
“But it plays a meaningful role in shaping how people experience heat in everyday public spaces. If we want transit systems that are both climate-resilient and people-centred, we need to think beyond bare-bones infrastructure and consider the full experience of waiting for transit.”
