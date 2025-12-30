How Green Roofs Make Us Feel Cooler, the Surprising Science

Green bus shelters could help commuters beat extreme heat through cooling and aesthetics that influence perception.

More than just shade, greenery looks change how we feel heat. The power of green psychology enhances transit ease even in scorching heat.

Green Shelters Show How Perception Overcomes Temperature

Designing the Surroundings for Both Shade and Beauty

The Role of Experiential Design in Building People-Centered Transit

Greener environments make us feel cooler,, according to a recent study from the University of British Columbia, published in. (Researchers found that changing basic infrastructure and look with nature-based solutions can result in higher levels of comfort, regardless of actual temperature or weather.TheThe research examined 60 bus stops across Denver, Colorado, a semi-arid city increasingly affected by extreme heat.Researchers combined, with surveys of transit users, asking riders how hot or comfortable they felt and how visually pleasant they found each stop.Visual appeal emerged as one of the strongest predictors of perceived thermal comfort, alongside standard heat measures. Riders were more likely to report feeling comfortable at bus stops they rated as visually pleasant, even when physical heat stress levels were high.Even at hotter bus stops, people were more likely to feel comfortable if they liked what they were looking at.The study also examined which features of bus stop environments were associated with higher aesthetic ratings.By contrast, conventional bus shelters alone were often rated lower in aesthetic appeal. The researchers caution that shelters still matter for heat protection, but that design and visual quality warrant further attention in transit planning.“This highlights a design challenge, not a simple solution,” said senior author Dr. Melissa McHale, associate professor of urban ecology and sustainability at UBC. “.”As cities across North America grapple with rising temperatures and the need to keep public transit usable and equitable during heat waves, the findings point to the importance of integrating experiential design alongside physical cooling strategies.“Green infrastructure doesn’t replace the need to reduce heat exposure,” said Dr. McHale, recently awarded a $1-million Wall Fellowship for research that aims to help B.C. communities adapt to a hotter, drier and more fire-prone future.“But. If we want transit systems that are both climate-resilient and people-centred, we need to think beyond bare-bones infrastructure and consider the full experience of waiting for transit.”Source-Eurekalert