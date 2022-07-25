About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Genetic Variations Sway Course of COVID-19?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Font : A-A+

How Genetic Variations Sway Course of COVID-19?

Important human genomic signatures explain why COVID-19 is severe in some individuals and mild in others.

Their study reveals that variants in the genes for ACE2 and TMPRESS2 can lead to an increase or decrease in protein expression. An increase in protein expression might result in elevated COVID-19 susceptibility and severity, while a decrease might have a protective effect against the virus. Proteins play many critical roles in the body. In this case, ACE2 and TMPRESS2 provide critical entry points for SARS-CoV-2 to invade and infect human cells.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Advertisement


The study findings, published in Human Molecular Genetics, suggest a potential new diagnostic approach that is based on variation in the host cells rather than the constantly evolving virus itself.

Genetics and COVID-19

"COVID-19 is a master of frequency in changing the sequences of its genes, but that only tells half of the story. Our findings suggest that the virus's interaction with proteins encoded by the human genome may also be a contributor to a person's disease outcome," says Lingxin Zhang, Ph.D., the lead author of the study and a researcher in the Pharmacogenomics Program of the Center for Individualized Medicine.

"These results can now be applied to DNA sequence data for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 to potentially determine the degree of susceptibility to the disease," Dr. Zhang adds. "I hope this methodology can be expanded for other genes involved in COVID-19, and that scientists and clinicians across the world can use this information to help their patients."
COVID-19 Antiviral Medicines More Likely to Reduce Hospitalizations and Deaths

COVID-19 Antiviral Medicines More Likely to Reduce Hospitalizations and Deaths


Antiviral medicines such as molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) used to treat non-severe COVID-19 may reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.
Advertisement

For the study, Dr. Zhang and her team delved deep into the DNA sequencing data of nearly 71,000 people worldwide, including nearly 30,000 racial and ethnic minorities, to identify sequence variants in the ACE2 and TMPRESS2 genes. The team then analyzed hundreds of protein variants encoded by those genes and identified variant genes that generated high and low expression levels. To do that, Dr. Zhang engineered cells capable of expressing the protein variants, and then, using color-coding, she and her team analyzed the variants to see which were more or less stable.

The study used nearly a million generated cells and produced billions of data points, which the team analyzed using a series of technologies, including cell sorting, modern genomics, high throughput DNA sequencing and a computer algorithm.

"To our knowledge, it's the first time anyone has applied this approach to COVID-19," says Richard Weinshilboum, M.D., co-author of the study and a pharmacologist in the Center for Individualized Medicine, and Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. "This work would not have been possible without the dramatic advances that have occurred in DNA sequencing, joined together with parallel advances in our ability to test the functional and medical implications of individual variations in DNA sequence — and, as a result — of individual variation in the proteins encoded by our genes."

Dr. Weinshilboum says the study also was made possible by the large quantity of human DNA sequence information that is now publically available — with the proviso that those data must be carefully protected and must have their use reviewed and approved to avoid any possible violation of privacy.

Source: Eurekalert
COVID-19 Subvariant Centaurus Cases Reported

COVID-19 Subvariant Centaurus Cases Reported


In Moscow, five cases of the COVID-19 subvariant Omicron BA.2.75, or "Centaurus," have been recorded.
Advertisement

Which Vaccines Offer High Protection Against Severe COVID-19?

Which Vaccines Offer High Protection Against Severe COVID-19?


In UK, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines offer high protection against severe COVID-19 even after 6 months of the second doses, finds by a study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Christianson SyndromeChristianson Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Christianson Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Color Blindness Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug - Food Interactions
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close