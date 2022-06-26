About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Gene Variants Affect Survival of Parkinson's Patients?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM
How Gene Variants Affect Survival of Parkinson's Patients?

Gene variants show how fast or slow Parkinson's disease progresses in cases involving a single gene.

The hazard ratios calculated by the researchers made it possible to compare the survival of patients with a genetic mutation to a control group without a genetic mutation.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease


Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
Patients with either the LRRK2 or PRKN gene mutations had a longer survival time than patients without a gene mutation (hazard ratio of death = 0.5 and 0.42 respectively).

Conversely, those with the SNCA or GBA mutations had a shorter survival time than those without a mutation (hazard ratio of death = 10.20 and 1.36 respectively).
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease


Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
Lead researcher Dr. Aymeric Lanore of the Paris Brian Institute said this was the first study to compare the survival times of patients carrying these four genes responsible for monogenic forms of Parkinson's disease.

The Genetic Link to Parkinson's Disease Patients' Survival

Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over time. There are motor symptoms, including involuntary shaking of parts of the body, slowness of movement, and stiffness of muscles, but also non-motor symptoms of the disease such as progressive cognitive decline.2 Around 1.2 million people are living with Parkinson's Disease in Europe, and this is forecast to double by 2030.

Monogenic forms of Parkinson's disease - those caused by a single gene variant - account for approximately 5% of all cases, as most appear to occur sporadically, without any family history.4 A change in the LRRK2 gene is probably the most common genetic variant associated with Parkinson's disease. People who carry this variant may develop the disease later in life and have a 70% chance of being diagnosed by age 80.

Dr Lanore concluded, "These findings not only help increase our understanding of what drives the progression of Parkinson's disease, but they may also enable clinicians to have honest conversations with their patients about expected survival times - just as cancer patients are told their prognosis. This can empower patients to make decisions about their care and the time they may have left."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease


Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative disorder.
Parkinson

Parkinson's Disease: Bad Dreams Could Signal Disease Onset


Frequent nightmares or bad dreams could be an early sign of Parkinson's disease. Patients of this disease experience nightmares and bad dreams more frequently.
