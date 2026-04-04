How Food Deserts Impact Breast Reconstruction Surgery Risks

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Living in a #fooddesert? It could impact #mastectomy recovery. #Foodinsecurity, #diabetes, and #kidneydisease in these nutritional wastelands lead to higher #breastreconstruction risks and repeat surgeries. #surgicalrecovery #healthequity #nutritionmatters #womenshealth #breastsurgery #chronickidneydisease #diabetes