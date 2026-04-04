How Food Deserts Impact Breast Reconstruction Surgery Risks

Residing in low food access areas is linked to major complications and repeat breast reconstruction surgeries.
There is a need for nutritional screening to improve recovery after breast reconstruction surgeries, especially for people who live in food deserts. Recent research published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reveals that patients in low food access areas face significantly higher rates of major health complications and repeat surgeries after a mastectomy.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Residing in a Food Desert Is Associated with an Increased Risk of Complications after Breast Reconstruction
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The findings suggest that food insecurity and poor nutrition are critical social determinants of health, highlighting geographic health disparities in breast cancer care.
Nutrition: A Key Social Determinant in Plastic Surgery"Our findings suggest that access to healthy foods and nutritional status may influence the risk of complications after breast reconstruction surgery," comments Kenneth Fan, MD, of Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.
"Food insecurity might be an important social determinant of health for breast reconstruction patients."
Food deserts are areas with high rates of food insecurity, with limited access to healthy foods and a high concentration of unhealthy food options. Previous studies have identified poor nutrition – a common issue in patients with food insecurity – as a critical factor affecting recovery after breast reconstruction.
The researchers analyzed data on 1,553 patients who underwent mastectomy between 2014 and 2018. In 1,020 patients – about two-thirds of the total – mastectomy was followed by breast reconstruction. Overall, 43.5% of patients lived in areas of low food access (LFA), based on distance to the nearest supermarket.
Health Complication Rates are Higher in People Living in Low Food AccessPatients living in LFA areas were more likely to be Black compared to those in non-LFA areas, 42% versus 37%; and had higher rates of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Other patient characteristics were similar between groups.
Overall, patients residing in food deserts were more likely to experience some type of complication: 54.5%, compared to 38.5% of those living in non-LFA areas. Patients who lived in food deserts were also at higher risk of major complications: 12.3% versus 7.3%.
On sub-analysis of the LFA group, patients living in low-income areas were at higher risk of complications requiring repeat surgery. After adjustment for other factors – including age, race, other medical conditions, income level, and type and timing of breast reconstruction – living in a food desert remained an independent risk factor for overall complications and repeat surgery.
Are Food Deserts More Than Just Income and Insurance?Although previous studies have shown that socioeconomic factors such as income and insurance status affect breast reconstruction outcomes, Dr. Fan and colleagues write "Food desert status captures a separate issue…that is not fully accounted for by income alone."
The researchers note some limitations of their study, which cannot show any causal relationship between food deserts and postoperative complications.
"These findings emphasize the critical role of nutrition in recovery and suggest that geographic and socioeconomic disparities contribute to health outcomes," Dr. Fan and coauthors conclude.
Pending further studies, they suggest that adding nutritional screening to preoperative patient assessments might help to mitigate the adverse effects of poor nutrition on complication risks after breast reconstruction.
Reference:
- Residing in a Food Desert Is Associated with an Increased Risk of Complications after Breast Reconstruction - (https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/fulltext/2026/04000/residing_in_a_food_desert_is_associated_with_an.3.aspx)
Source-Eurekalert