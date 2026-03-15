How Far Will Seniors Go for a Doctor Visit? Often Much Farther Than Expected

How far are older Americans willing to travel for healthcare—and what factors influence their decision?

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Willingness of Older Adults to Travel for Medical Care



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Research Shows Seniors Often Tolerate Long Travel for Care

For primary care visits, they would travel 68 minutes.

they would travel For a diagnostic test, such as an MRI, 113 minutes.

such as an MRI, For a specialist visit, 128 minutes.

Healthcare Consolidation Raises Travel Concerns for Seniors

Telehealth Helps, But In-Person Care Remains Essential

Willingness of Older Adults to Travel for Medical Care - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2845337)

sometimes going much farther than many policymakers and health experts expect, according to researchers from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. (With hospital closures in certain regions, healthcare practices merging, and telehealth services expanding, many older patients appear willing to undertake longer journeys for care.However, researchers note that this willingness is not the same for everyone. The study indicates that socioeconomic factors play a key role in determining how far older adults are able or willing to travel for healthcare services.Researchers surveyed a nationally representative group of older adults. Questions centered on how long respondents currently travel for care and how much farther they would be willing to go before deciding to delay or skip an appointment. On average, respondents would tolerate about an hour or more of travel time, particularly for specialty care.Growth of telehealth may be impacted by how willing patients are to take long trips for in-person care versus receiving remote clinical care.What they’re saying: “This shows older adults place a high value on access to care,” said Soeren Mattke, professor (research) of economics, director of the Brain Health Observatory at CESR and study senior author. “They are often willing to travel significant distances before delaying or forgoing care.”The averages mask important differences. Older adults in poorer health, those living in large metropolitan areas and those who had previously struggled with transportation were less willing to travel long durations.In contrast, those withStudy first author Jeremy Burke, senior economist at CESR, said those gaps matter for health equity.“If someone is already dealing with health challenges or transportation barriers, even modest increases in travel time can become a real obstacle,” Burke said. “Those are the patients most at risk of delaying care.”Health systems are consolidating, with some services moving into regional hubs rather than neighborhood clinics. Policymakers often debate how far is “too far” for patients to travel, especially for older adults.This study suggests thatThe findings also have implications for telehealth.Virtual visits can reduce travel burdens, but they may not fully replace in-person care, especially for diagnostic tests or specialist consultations that require equipment or physical exams.Mattke said. “We still need to think carefully about where services are located and how patients physically get there.”Transportation policy plays a role, too. Programs that offer ride services, improved public transit or partnerships with community organizations could make a meaningful difference for vulnerable seniors.Older adults living in big cities were less willing to travel long durations. This might boil down to traffic, parking and other travel complexities, which make even short drives feel burdensome.But rural residents, who often already travel long distances for care, appeared more accepting of extended trips. Many older Americans are willing to travel surprisingly long distances for medical care — but willingness depends on health, resources and access to transportation.Asthat better match patients’ needs and circumstances.Source-Eurekalert