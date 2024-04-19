How Excessive Sugar and Oil Impact Liver Health



Understanding Non-Alcoholic Liver Disease Amidst Concerns Over High-Calorie Diets

Prevalence of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in India - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9168741/)

Although alcohol is notorious for its detrimental effects on liver health, the consumption of foods high in sugar and oil can pose equally significant risks to both liver function and overall well-being.World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year to highlight the importance of a healthy liver for the normal functioning of the body. The theme this year is 'Be vigilant, get regular liver check-ups, and prevent fatty liver diseases'. The liver acts as the body's warehouse, processing everything one consumes.“While the dangers of alcohol-related liver disease are well-known, there is a rising concern over non-alcoholic liver disease caused by high-calorie foods, such as sugars and fats. This condition can lead to the same severe complications as alcoholic liver disease, including liver cirrhosis, which might eventually require a liver transplant," Dr Shreevidya, Medical Director, Apollo ProHealth, told IANS.explained Dr Pavan Dhoble, Junior Consultant - Gastroenterology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim.Excess sugar and oil intake fuels obesity leading to adverse liver health, including non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD).Data shows nearly one out of every four Indian adults are either overweight or obese (at risk of fatty liver disease) and alcohol use is also on the rise.A study conducted by AIIMS, analyzing reports on NAFLD in India, revealed a startling reality: over one-third (38 percent) of Indians have fatty liver or NAFLD. This phenomenon extends to affect nearly 35 percent of children as well, as per the( ) and calls for attention to addressing lifestyle-related health issues from an early age."Liver diseases have emerged as critical public health concerns in India. NAFLD often remains unrecognized in its early stages as it may not manifest symptoms. However, it can progress to severe liver diseases," Dr Rahul Roy, Consultant - Liver Transplant and Hepatopancreatic Biliary Surgery, RN Tagore Hospital and Narayana Hospital, Howrah told IANS."The westernization of diets, characterized by increased fast food consumption and a lack of fruits and vegetables, plays a pivotal role in the rise of fatty liver diseases," he added.Source-IANS