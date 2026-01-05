REGISTER
How Everyday Cues Quietly Shape Your Decisions

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 5 2026 2:10 AM

For people with compulsive disorders or anxiety, cues can overpower judgment and lead to rigid, unhealthy choices.

How Everyday Cues Quietly Shape Your Decisions
When individuals learn that certain sights, sounds, or environmental cues reliably predict specific outcomes, those signals can begin to shape how they make decisions. Over time, these cues act as mental shortcuts, guiding choices by signaling potential rewards or risks—often without conscious awareness (1 Trusted Source
Reduced Pavlovian value updating alters decision-making in sign-trackers

Go to source).

Maladaptive Cue Sensitivity Skews Decision Making

However, in people with compulsive disorders, addictions, or anxiety, these cue–outcome associations can become maladaptive. Instead of supporting balanced decision making, the cues may exert an outsized influence, pushing individuals to repeatedly seek or avoid particular situations in a rigid and biased way.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Why do some people struggle to learn from their #mistakes? New research shows that those who rely heavily on surrounding sights and sounds often have a #hardertime updating their beliefs when risks change. This can lead to a cycle of poor decision-making. #Psychology #BrainScience #Decisions

This heightened sensitivity can distort judgment, reinforcing unhealthy behaviors in addiction or excessive avoidance in anxiety, and ultimately leading to poor or inflexible decisions that are difficult to override even when negative consequences are clear.

Giuseppe di Pellegrino, from the University of Bologna, led a study to explore associative learning and maladaptive decision making in people.

As reported in their JNeurosci paper, the researchers discovered that some people rely on surrounding cues to make decisions more than others.

Why Some People Struggle to Unlearn Risky Cues

Furthermore, these individuals may have a harder time updating their beliefs and unlearning these associations when the cues change to signify riskier outcomes. This leads to more disadvantageous decision making that persists over time.

According to the researchers, this work suggests that some people have stronger cue sensitivity and less of an ability to update their beliefs about cues than others.

The researchers aim to continue exploring associative learning in patient populations and probing whether harmful decision patterns—which characterize addictions, compulsive disorders, and anxiety—are more likely in those with heightened sensitivity to visuals and sounds that guide their choices.

Reference:
  1. Reduced Pavlovian Value Updating Alters Decision-Making in Sign-Trackers - (https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2025/12/11/JNEUROSCI.1465-25.2025)

Source-Eurekalert
